NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
wdhn.com
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
wdhn.com
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
The NFL discussed but ultimately decided against a severe punishment for James. Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While...
wdhn.com
MNF: Bills-Bengals Player Prop Bets
Forget the quarterbacks, here are four other props worth targeting. The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.
wdhn.com
LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte to Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
The single-game SEC receiving record holder previously announced he would return to school in 2023. After helping LSU reach the SEC title game in coach Brian Kelly’s first season, Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is moving on to the next level. "After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be...
wdhn.com
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
dayton247now.com
Week 17 AP NFL picks: Bengals predicted to fall to Buffalo in close game
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season you will find the weekly picks by Associated Press NFL reporter Rob Maaddi and here are the Week 16 elections starting with Thursday night's game featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans:. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting...
wdhn.com
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
The safety is ending his career where it all started. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
wdhn.com
NFL Rescinds Suspension for Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi
The Denver defensive end and the Los Angeles tackle swiped at each other’s helmets after the Rams’ Christmas Day win. The Broncos and Rams, both mired in two of the most disappointing seasons in recent NFL history, have received glimmers of good news. The league announced Tuesday evening...
wdhn.com
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
wdhn.com
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Owens’s agent said that he had been in contact with the team. Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams.
wdhn.com
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game. Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations. ESPN...
wdhn.com
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
wdhn.com
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
wdhn.com
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
wdhn.com
Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
wdhn.com
The 10 Biggest NFL Business Stories of 2022
Our Business of Football expert breaks down the most impactful off-field stories of the last year in the NFL. As we close the book on another year in the business of the NFL, there is, as always, no shortage of topics demanding our attention. Here are my Top 10 Business of Football stories from the world’s more profitable and popular sports league in 2022.
wdhn.com
Watt Gave Cardinals’ Luketa Signed Jersey After Viral Message
The defensive lineman held up his end of the deal. JJ Watt’s retirement announcement was a surprise to many people, from the public to the Cardinals themselves. The spontaneous decision has led to some wild stories, including one involving rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa. As Watt tells, Luketa tried FaceTiming...
wdhn.com
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys (12-4) posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994...
