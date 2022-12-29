ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

argonautnews.com

Home Away From Home Social coffee bar opens in Santa Monica

Jared Meisler is on his third cup of coffee this morning. “I guess that’s an industry hazard, drinking a lot more coffee than I used to,” he said. In October, Meisler opened Please Enjoy, a social coffee bar in Santa Monica, with his longtime business partner, Marius Markevicius. According to Meisler, the goal of the coffee bar is to create a comfortable environment for customers to work and socialize.
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to the Rose Parade

For more than a century, families and spectators from all over the world line the streets of Pasadena to view the Tournament of Roses Parade at the start of each new year. It is a tradition that fills the air with optimism and hope. Another tradition is also returning this...
PASADENA, CA
Laist.com

Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform

LOS ANGELES, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
argonautnews.com

Local girl scout makes a difference in the lives of shelter and rescue pets

Ariela Robinson is bringing cheer to shelter and rescue pets this holiday season. From a young age, she demonstrated a tremendous love for animals by volunteering her time, fostering the most vulnerable, and adopting four pets of her own. Now she is combining her passion for helping shelter and rescue pets live happier lives with her enjoyment of scouting by turning her life’s mission into a Girl Scout Gold Award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles

Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA

