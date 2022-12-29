Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding
Southwest has been under recently for canceling over 2,800 flights amid winter blizzards, one of those flights belonged to a man getting married in five days.
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track
An internal message requested Southwest Airlines headquarters employees to voluntarily work in scheduling rather than their normal jobs.
Southwest cancellations: Passengers may be waiting for days to get on a flight
UPDATE 12/26 10:30 p.m. — Southwest canceled all its flights for Monday night. Many who had spent all day waiting in line at BWI left after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was Saturday. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
disneybymark.com
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Southwest cancels more flights; DOT vows to look at ‘unacceptable’ rate of cancellations
Southwest Airlines canceled 60% of its flights Tuesday morning, saying the severe winter storm that hit the U.S. over the past six days is continuing to wreak havoc for those flying this holiday season. “With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting...
travellens.co
Holiday travel horror far from over as canceled DIA flights continue to affect thousands
After a dreadful week of weather-related flight delays and cancellations, U.S. air travelers wishing for clear skies on Tuesday will have to be patient for a few more days, especially if they are traveling with Southwest Airlines. As of 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, FlightAware reports that over 2,750 flights...
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Southwest flights mostly back on track
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Southwest Airlines Cancels THOUSANDS More Flights
Chances are you know about it if you’ve been on social media or have been watching the news. Southwest Airlines is canceling and delaying flights and we recently learned that flights will continue being canceled all the way through December 31st. Today, December 28th, the cancelations continue and other airlines are working to help stranded travelers.
