BBC
North Northamptonshire Council approves takeover of Thackley Green care home
A council has backed a plan to take over the running of a care home from another authority. Thackley Green in Corby has been controlled by West Northamptonshire Council but North Northamptonshire Council has approved taking it over. It said running the home at a cost of £600,000 a year...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
BBC
North East mayor created as part of £1.4bn devolution deal
A £1.4bn devolution deal has been unveiled for north-east England which could see a new mayor elected in 2024. The announcement covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham and the government said the funding would come over the next 30 years. If approved after a consultation, it would...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
BBC
Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
Exams watchdog says schools could get guidance from AI chatbot
ChatGPT has the ability to answer complex questions or write an essay on any subject using its computer algorithms. This has led to fears that pupils could use it to cheat on their coursework.
BBC
South East Coast Ambulance Service issues New Year's Eve plea
An ambulance service that covers four counties has called for support from the public ahead of New Year's Eve. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) urged people to only call 999 for genuine emergencies. NHS services in the South East continue to face sustained pressure, with Surrey and Sussex...
BBC
Rochdale Central Retail Park: Plans for 200 homes approved
Plans to build more than 200 homes on the site of a derelict retail park are a "fantastic opportunity" for town-centre living, a councillor has said. The development of the former Central Retail Park in Rochdale has been approved by the council's planning committee. The seven-acre brownfield site will also...
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
BBC
Flu rise warning from NHS in England
There were more than 3,700 patients a day in hospital with flu last week - up from 520 a day the month before, the latest data from NHS England shows. Of these, 267 people needed specialised care in critical care beds last week. NHS England warns pressures on the health...
BBC
Newtown-in-St-Martin community pub celebrates first Christmas
People living in a remote village say their new community pub has been "vital" for isolated people over Christmas. Landlords of The Prince of Wales in Newtown-in-St-Martin, south Cornwall, said they have been "overwhelmed" by support since it reopened in November. It followed a campaign by villagers to buy the...
BBC
Burnley: New homes to be built on former mill site
A housing developer has been granted outline planning permission to build 73 homes on a former mill site in Lancashire. Muller Property Group wants to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane in Burnley. Planning officers recommended approval of the former Lodge Mill site scheme. It will include...
BBC
Wales New Year Honours: Rhondda MP Chris Bryant knighted
A football star, MP, sexual health campaigner and musical director are among those from Wales recognised in the New Year Honours. The list for 2023 is the first since the death of the Queen, and are awarded by King Charles. Among those honoured is Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant, who...
BBC
Helmsley: Post Office apology over closure
The Post Office has apologised to people in a North Yorkshire market town left without postal services for more than four months. Helmsley's post office was based in the Costcutter store but both closed without notice at the end of August. Businesses and residents have been left with no access...
BBC
Flu jab call as hospital admissions rise in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
There has been an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with serious respiratory infections. They are said to have been caused by viruses, including flu and Covid-19. Dr Kathryn Cobain, chief nursing officer for the counties, urged those at high risk to get...
BBC
Olympics: Plea to get skateboarding on the GCSE syllabus
Schools are being urged to teach skateboarding to get young people to the Olympics. Osian George, 14, from Carmarthenshire, hopes to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. However, he was told skateboarding could not be part of his sport GCSE and worries he, and others, will miss out on vital sporting support.
