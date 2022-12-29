Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Dennis Osagiede, Interior Defensive Lineman, Liberty Flames
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft
On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.
Wichita Eagle
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
Wichita Eagle
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks NFL Future, What He’s Learned about OSU
With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wichita Eagle
Texans Injury Update: OL Kenyon Green, Tytus Howard ‘Getting Better’
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green is set to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he returns from a sprained ankle that sidelined him for two games. Green got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys and missed games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, but...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
C.J. Stroud thankful for 'second chance' after getting death threats for OSU vs. Michigan game
C.J Stroud is looking ahead to what's next for Ohio State football against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. But when asked about his second loss to Michigan as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, Stroud said there were moments where he couldn't help but see fan reactions toward the performance. ...
Wichita Eagle
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Wichita Eagle
Frank Ragnow Misses Second Consecutive Practice
The Detroit Lions had a couple of players return to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Wee 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Wideout Josh Reynolds, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safety Kerby Joseph returned to the team's Allen Park facility. Those not spotted at...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman Watch continues. Here’s the latest on the Chiefs wide receiver
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has continued to practice as he attempts to return from the reserve/injured list. Hardman (abdomen) was not spotted on the field Thursday during the portion of practice that’s open to the media, but barring a setback he’s considered on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Talking big changes with Chiefs’ next two opponents
The Chiefs’ next two opponents have made some major changes. The Denver Broncos have a new coach and the Las Vegas Raiders have a new quarterback. How will this affect the Chiefs? We discuss the changes and more on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Join in as Star beat writers and columnists break down the Chiefs, who remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘not ready yet.’ So when might he return?
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to rehabilitate his ankle on injured reserve. Could the third-year rusher potentially return in time for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?. “He’s not ready yet,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “He’s close, but high-ankle...
Wichita Eagle
‘Win’s a Win,’ But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans
The Dallas Cowboys arrived at Nissan Stadium with a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of a national audience against the short-handed Tennessee Titans ... and left Thursday night with nearly as many questions as they began. While Dallas (12-4) walked away with a 27-13 victory, Tennessee (7-9)...
Comments / 0