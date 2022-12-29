ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft

On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks NFL Future, What He’s Learned about OSU

With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens

The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Texans Injury Update: OL Kenyon Green, Tytus Howard ‘Getting Better’

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green is set to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he returns from a sprained ankle that sidelined him for two games. Green got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys and missed games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, but...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris

When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Wichita Eagle

Frank Ragnow Misses Second Consecutive Practice

The Detroit Lions had a couple of players return to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Wee 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Wideout Josh Reynolds, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safety Kerby Joseph returned to the team's Allen Park facility. Those not spotted at...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Mecole Hardman Watch continues. Here’s the latest on the Chiefs wide receiver

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has continued to practice as he attempts to return from the reserve/injured list. Hardman (abdomen) was not spotted on the field Thursday during the portion of practice that’s open to the media, but barring a setback he’s considered on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Talking big changes with Chiefs’ next two opponents

The Chiefs’ next two opponents have made some major changes. The Denver Broncos have a new coach and the Las Vegas Raiders have a new quarterback. How will this affect the Chiefs? We discuss the changes and more on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Join in as Star beat writers and columnists break down the Chiefs, who remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

‘Win’s a Win,’ But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans

The Dallas Cowboys arrived at Nissan Stadium with a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of a national audience against the short-handed Tennessee Titans ... and left Thursday night with nearly as many questions as they began. While Dallas (12-4) walked away with a 27-13 victory, Tennessee (7-9)...
DALLAS, TX

