How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

South Carolina is ready to take on Notre Dame in their season finale, hoping to head into the offseason with momentum.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company are looking to finish their season strong with a win over Notre Dame. Both squads are building momentum to close the year after starting the season slowly.

Notre Dame is among the hottest teams in college football, though tight end Michael Mayer and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey declared for the NFL Draft . Starting quarterback Drew Pyne also entered his name into the transfer portal.

Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish are powered by a strong run game capable of swinging momentum in games. They play complementary football and are similar to the Gamecocks in several ways.

This would be South Carolina's third consecutive victory over a top-20 opponent, an excellent stepping stone for this program. They continue to break norms as they march toward their final contest.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Gameday: Friday, December 30th, 2022.

Friday, December 30th, 2022. Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

