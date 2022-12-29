Read full article on original website
Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed
It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos
The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick. Minnesota has lost three consecutive games and since dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference. The...
3 Sixers coaches in attendance of Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their four-game road trip when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. With two days off since their last contest, a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, some of the coaches took in the Pelicans game on Wednesday. New Orleans hosted the Minnesota...
Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) and Atlanta Hawks (17-18) meet Friday at State Farm Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Lakers failed to cover...
Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) Friday. Tip from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Timberwolves vs. Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Wolves lost 119-118 to the New...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Clippers 110
One way to win games against high-level opponents is to make big shots. The Celtics made every one of them when it mattered Thursday night. Boston scored eight points in a matter of just 77 seconds to turn a five-point game into a 10-point game with 3:02 remaining in regulation. That 10-point advantage loomed large, especially considering that the Clippers were playing for the third time in four nights, which is to say they weren’t exactly playing with fresh legs to overcome a significant deficit.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla questionable for Clippers game with corneal abrasions
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions, according to the team. Mazzulla suffered the injury during a recent pickup game, which also forced him to sit out Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Mazzulla was a late...
ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?
Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo. A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is ...
The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game
A pair of dimes from Marcus Smart, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Derrick White's denying Paul George at the rim headline the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum Boston generated 14 points in the paint in the first frame. Here, Paul ...
Lakers vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 30 best bets from proven computer model
A cross-conference battle features the Atlanta Hawks (17-18) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) on Friday evening. The Lakers roll into this game ranked eighth in the league in scoring at 115.6 points per game, while Atlanta is 14th with 114.3 points per contest. The Lakers have hit a rough patch, dropping five of their last six games. Likewise, Atlanta has lost three of its last four outings.
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
