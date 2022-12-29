ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed

It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos

The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Clippers 110

One way to win games against high-level opponents is to make big shots. The Celtics made every one of them when it mattered Thursday night. Boston scored eight points in a matter of just 77 seconds to turn a five-point game into a 10-point game with 3:02 remaining in regulation. That 10-point advantage loomed large, especially considering that the Clippers were playing for the third time in four nights, which is to say they weren’t exactly playing with fresh legs to overcome a significant deficit.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?

Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo. A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is ...
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game

A pair of dimes from Marcus Smart, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Derrick White's denying Paul George at the rim headline the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum Boston generated 14 points in the paint in the first frame. Here, Paul ...
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 30 best bets from proven computer model

A cross-conference battle features the Atlanta Hawks (17-18) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) on Friday evening. The Lakers roll into this game ranked eighth in the league in scoring at 115.6 points per game, while Atlanta is 14th with 114.3 points per contest. The Lakers have hit a rough patch, dropping five of their last six games. Likewise, Atlanta has lost three of its last four outings.
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
