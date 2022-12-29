Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
WOWT
Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
kfornow.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln pleads not guilty
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors...
KETV.com
Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
WOWT
Omaha church deals with catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim of catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual — and costly. Although they weren’t ready to go on camera,...
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
KETV.com
64 eateries receive grant money from Restaurant Assistance Program
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Sixty-four qualified Douglas County restaurants started receiving checks as part of the county'sRestaurant Assistance Program Tuesday. Checks up to $10,000 may not be much, but El Alamo manager Ignacio Chavez says it's better than leaning on family to keep the doors open. "We borrowed money...
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
iheart.com
Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
Comments / 0