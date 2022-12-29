It's over for former Yankees player Tyler Wade and TikTok sensation Alix Earle. Per E! News, the social media star says their split was triggered by his lack of sharing his affection for her on social media. Their breakup comes after three months of dating. She revealed to her fans on the popular dance app, "We haven't been together for a hot minute," the 22-year-old influencer said in a post. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."

