Related
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Post Register
USDA awards funding for 12 renewable energy projects in southern Idaho
In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy and combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho, said USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto in a press release. The projects, overseen by businesses and...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
Idaho among 11 states that will cut individual income taxes in 2023
Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates.
eastidahonews.com
How Idaho’s 12th governor helped enhance one of the area’s primary water sources
IDAHO FALLS – Of all the men who have served as Idaho’s chief executive, the story of David William Davis stands out as a a rags-to-riches saga. The height of his political career begins on Nov. 5, 1918. America was in the final days of World War I, and the Gem State had experienced 130% growth in the two preceding decades, according to former Boise State University History professor Hugh Lovin. Davis had been living in Idaho for about a decade when he was elected its 12th governor.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
Idaho Housing and Finance expects Emergency Rental Assistance funds to run out by next month
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) is pausing their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program application Thursday at noon in response to dwindling available funds, according to IHFA Marketing and Communications Director Jason Lantz. The program has distributed $81.5 million to more than 24,000 Idaho families since...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders
IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Pacific Northwest ‘Hydrogen hub’ Pitch Being Treated as top Secret
The states of Washington and Oregon have submitted a joint bid to the U.S. Department of Energy to get a share of $8 billion that Congress set aside to launch “Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs” around the nation. But good luck trying to learn what exactly the bi-state bid entails, other than the safe presumption that at least one industrial hydrogen production facility would be subsidized.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s largest for-profit employer is laying off workers next year. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Micron plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% next year. The Boise company, which makes memory chips used in digital devices, wrote in an SEC filing that the job cuts are the result of “challenging industry conditions.”. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in...
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
NBCMontana
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
