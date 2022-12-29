Read full article on original website
Related
The RACER Mailbag, December 28
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Wayne Taylor Racing teams up with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
Former American Le Mans Series powerhouse and current part-time IMSA LMP3 contender Andretti Autosport has purchased an ownership stake in Wayne Taylor Racing and formed the new Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport program. The union will bring Andretti Autosport into IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class where...
Stories that made 2022: America’s classic corners
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, based on any criteria they saw fit. Today, Editor-in-Chief Laurence Foster relates which pages of this year’s RACER magazine content were the most memorable for him.
Verstappen wants to see racing talent more widely acknowledged
Max Verstappen believes the high skill level of multiple drivers in motorsport doesn’t get acknowledged often enough after facing different rivals in championship battles over the last two years. Lewis Hamilton was Verstappen’s main title opponent in 2021, in a fight that went right to the wire, but then...
Engineering shuffle for Andretti IndyCar team
Andretti Autosport will see half of its four full-time NTT IndyCar Series entries head into 2023 with new driver and race engineering combinations. Of those whose entries that will remain unchanged, Colton Herta and Nathan O’Rourke will continue to lead the No. 26 Honda effort, and with the No. 28 Honda, Romain Grosjean and Olivier Boisson are locked in for the upcoming season.
‘He was never an ego guy’ - Brad Keselowski on Jimmie Johnson
This is the fourth in a series of stories reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who competed against him or with him at Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson has returned to the industry as a stakeholder in Petty GMS and will run select races in 2023. Finding a Jimmie...
Inside the SCCA: Hoosier Super Tour live streaming plans
In this episode we do a deep dive into the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour live stream plans. It’s an exciting time for the club. The Super Tour live stream is not only adding video but it’s a completely re-imagined concept. I caught up with the guy who’s going to make it all happen — the owner of DriversEye Live, Brendan Kaczmarek. You’re going to love his passion for the club and the product he plans to deliver. We’re also going to reveal who this year’s Super Tour announce team will be.
REPLAY: Idemitsu MX-5 Cup on The RACER Channel
All rounds of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup streamed live at The RACER Channel on YouTube in 2022. If you missed any of the action, you can watch individual race highlights or replay the full race streams via the playlist below:
Stories that made 2022: Win, baby, win
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER.com’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, based on any criteria they saw fit. Today, Richard S. James looks back at a story that risked being lost among a headline-rich IMSA season.
IndyCar plans expanded rubbering-in sessions for Texas and WWTR
Pleased with the results from having a limited group of drivers work Firestone rubber into second passing lanes at Texas Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway this year, the NTT IndyCar Series will continue and expand the practice at both ovals in 2023. “We’re going to do that again...
Foust, Pastrana for Team USA at ROC
Tanner Foust and Travis Pastrana are the latest drivers to be confirmed for next month’s Race Of Champions at Pite Havsbad in Pitea, Sweden. The pair will compete in both the individual contest, as well as the Nations Cup representing the USA. Both are no strangers to the international...
Trans Am 2022: Thomas Merrill wins first TA2 championship with 11th-hour triumph at COTA
Hollywood couldn’t have written a more exciting ending to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 season finale at Circuit of The Americas, where Thomas Merrill overcame nearly impossible odds to win the 2022 TA2 championship. However, his perfect day meant heartbreak for Rafa Matos, who appeared to have the championship wrapped up before the green flag waved. Matos suffered insurmountable adversity, which ended his day early and cost him his third TA2 title by virtue of a point standings tiebreaker. But how did we get to the point where the championship came down to the final lap in the final race?
