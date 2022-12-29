Read full article on original website
DK is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured DK as their Pet of the Day for Thursday December 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt DK at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about DK!
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
Lubbock gym prepares for New Year’s crowd, offers tips to stay fit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is resolving to work out more for the new year, and Crunch Fitness in Lubbock is getting ready for the crowd. “Whenever it’s a new year it’s that time where we all get to take a time out and we get the opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Tyler Gress, General Manager of Crunch Fitness, said. “In certain categories, you get to look back on the last year and do some self-reflection, and you get to go into a new year with maybe a new stance, whether that’s fitness or nutrition, or a lot of different things.”
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale
Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
New bill would rename part of FM40 to honor Maines Brothers Band
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have approved renaming a portion of FM40 to honor The Maines Brothers Band. They want to use the two-mile stretch on either side of Acuff to honor the family’s decades of music. “I think it’s going to be a great, fitting monument,”...
LFR responds to house fire in East Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue.
Want To Bring The Hibachi Experience Home? Lubbock Now Offers It
This is something I have been waiting for Lubbock to get. Whenever I see really cool things or opportunities I know it will come to Lubbock but sometimes it takes a little while. This was one of those things. A couple of my old hometown friends in Austin posted about...
Celebrate The New Year With These 16 Lubbock Events
It is time to ring in the new year. No matter if you want a good dinner, music or a party Lubbock is ready to serve. Here are some great ways to celebrate NYE in Lubbock, some are free and some cost money. Celebrate The New Year With These Lubbock...
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
Family pleads for help in locating mother and 3-year-old daughter, last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam has asked the public’s help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave. Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block...
‘It’s frustrating’: Residents at Raiders Walk left without hot water for days during Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents at Raiders Walk apartments were left in the dark with no explanation as to why they were without hot water for over a week during the Christmas holiday, they told KLBK news on Friday. After the South Plains weather hit into the single digits, it caused many to struggle with their […]
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
