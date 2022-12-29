ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

DK is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured DK as their Pet of the Day for Thursday December 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt DK at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about DK!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock gym prepares for New Year’s crowd, offers tips to stay fit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is resolving to work out more for the new year, and Crunch Fitness in Lubbock is getting ready for the crowd. “Whenever it’s a new year it’s that time where we all get to take a time out and we get the opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Tyler Gress, General Manager of Crunch Fitness, said. “In certain categories, you get to look back on the last year and do some self-reflection, and you get to go into a new year with maybe a new stance, whether that’s fitness or nutrition, or a lot of different things.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale

Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave. Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX

