LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is resolving to work out more for the new year, and Crunch Fitness in Lubbock is getting ready for the crowd. “Whenever it’s a new year it’s that time where we all get to take a time out and we get the opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Tyler Gress, General Manager of Crunch Fitness, said. “In certain categories, you get to look back on the last year and do some self-reflection, and you get to go into a new year with maybe a new stance, whether that’s fitness or nutrition, or a lot of different things.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO