Hamilton Township, NJ

KCME
4d ago

A lot of people with disabilities don't want to work because they're getting a little disability check every month. Low income means, low rent, free electricity, food stamps, etc. Why give up the good life by having a job??

NJ.com

New year newborns — meet some of N.J.’s first babies of 2023

Not too long after the ball dropped, hospitals across New Jersey received special deliveries. Arriving in the early morning at several of New Jersey’s 51 birthing hospitals on Sunday, many babies couldn’t wait to spend 2023 with their parents, according to the healthcare facilities. A few, including newborns Alana Rae and Zaia, were so excited that they came days earlier than expected.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Unfinished SALT business? Why blame national GOP? | Letters

On Dec. 28, the front page of the South Jersey Times cried,”Congress exits with 5 issues big to N.J. left undone.”. What strikes this reader is the first item on the article’s list, “Restoring your property tax break.” It referred to this as “the (federal) Republicans tax law’s $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes.” The article went on to say that Congress failed to provide relief from this cap, which went into effect in the GOP-sponsored 2017 tax law. The deduction was previously unlimited. The cap “disproportionately affected New Jersey” because it has the nation’s highest property taxes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ValueWalk

Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year

NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

