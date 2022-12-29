Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Reds sign former Yankees catcher
Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
Carson Over Heinicke: Is Commanders' Rivera Misreading the Room?
Rivera obviously has an infinitely better handle on this that most anybody; it's his Commanders locker room and surely he understands its temperature. But 'Carson Wentz Over Taylor Heinicke' is about to be the coach's legacy ...
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Raiders Benching Derek Carr Before Game vs. 49ers
When the 49ers face the Raiders this Sunday, they won't have to worry about slowing down Derek Carr. That's because he's being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr struggled last week against the Steelers, tossing three interceptions in a 13-10 loss. Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that he sees...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Keith McPherson 'cool' with Yankees offseason so far, but sees 'sneaky' deal coming
Keith McPherson says he is content with the Yankees offseason, but sees one of Brian Cashman’s trademark ‘sneaky’ deals coming in the future.
Cleveland Browns preparing for 'freak of nature' Chase Young, Commanders' defensive line
BEREA — Jack Conklin can relate to Washington Commanders and former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Maybe not the freakish combination of size, quick-twitch and speed, but certainly the journey to get back on the field after a knee injury. Conklin made his return back on Sept. 22 after tearing his patellar tendon on Nov. 28, 2021, costing the Browns right tackle the final five games of the season. Two weeks earlier, on Nov. 14, Young...
2022 Year in Review: Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Franco Harris' death among top stories in Pittsburgh sports
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the year began with a victory lap of sorts and one final playoff appearance for Ben Roethlisberger. It ended with the Steelers breaking in a new quarterback and reeling from the sudden loss of one of the franchise’s all-time great players. Before he retired, Roethlisberger...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
CBS Sports
How fashion is helping fuel Giants' Saquon Barkley, 49ers' Christian McCaffrey during 2022 rebounds
If the 2022 NFL season ended today, the Giants and 49ers would square off to open the playoffs. It sounds normal now, but it would've been mildly stunning in September: New York entered the year with a rookie head coach, a decidedly iffy first-round quarterback, and little financial wiggle room for improvement. San Francisco, meanwhile, lost QB Trey Lance to a season-ending injury, and would go on to lose backup Jimmy Garoppolo as well.
Yardbarker
'Browns Are No Slouch!' Commanders QB Carson Wentz Wary of Threat Cleveland Poses
Recently instilled Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to pick up where he left off against the San Francisco 49ers this week as he faces the Cleveland Browns. After head coach Ron Rivera named Wentz the starter going forward, attention turns to the Browns for the former first-round...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts returns to practice ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Saints (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is used to stepping over the neon green hurdles placed in front of him by quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. The drill, which has been used all season, requires Hurts and the other quarterbacks to look at Johnson while stepping over the hurdles and finishing off with a throw.
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
NBC Philadelphia
James Harden Not Looking for Long-Term Deal With Sixers, Or Anywhere: Report
James Harden not interested in long-term deal: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Day that James Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Houston Rockets next season, tiny alarm bells started ringing all across Sixers-land. Harden's commitment to the Sixers has...
