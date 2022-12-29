ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 3

65 panrydr
1d ago

please if all the people like you could just go back to where you moved here from , maybe the actual Vermonters could get back to being able to afford to have a home or at least rent an apartment or house without the states assistance.People moving here due to covid created an untenable housing crisis for the lower income households forcing many into homelessness that would otherwise not have occurred. The housing market was already too tight and it was made into a situation where landlords kicked out people who hadn't missed a single rent payment in 15 or more years ,so that they could increase the rent payments beyond what the current tenants could afford ! Many were on disability or were retired ! while families were displaced during this time who otherwise would still be in the same homes they enjoyed for years !

Reply
3
Related
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Luckiest Twofer

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Every responsible journalist understands the importance of protecting confidential sources, but I have no reservations about revealing the wellspring of...
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Longest Interview

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Editors are a needy breed, always hungry for copy that's never filed early enough. So when one tells you to...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Bittersweet Synchronicity

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. As a child, I had persistent nightmares about death. They weren't gory or violent, but that didn't make them any...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Easiest Story to Spot

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My wife and I were walking our dog in downtown Burlington in July when we passed a young man standing...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Withering Outcome

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My first taste of journalism was a postcollege summer internship at Vermont Magazine, a bimonthly publication then based in a...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: The Best Vermont Music of 2022

Well, we did it, homies. 2022 is all but in the rearview mirror. And what a weird-ass year it was, eh? We found out that Ticketmaster is an evil empire, Donald Trump said he wanted to get rid of the Constitution, Argentina won a controversial World Cup and everybody thinks Elon Musk is a prick.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Neurotic Interview Prep

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Throughout the pandemic, I regularly queried Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. "Whaddya...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Best Animal Instincts

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. In week four of my first professional reporting gig, I was eager to prove myself. I had landed my dream...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Surprising Epilogue

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Almost every week I share a "backstory" in Seven Days. My "From the Publisher" column, created to detail the struggles...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Six Album Reviews We (Almost!) Missed in 2022

2022 was a banner year for Vermont musicians and their recorded output. Seven Days received so many new submissions that some records were in danger of falling through the cracks. Not on my watch, dammit! Here are six releases rescued from the void. Adam Henry Garcia, Letters to Leopold. (Self-released,...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Sketchiest Source

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. "You know that they're listening, right?" I took a deep breath, reminding myself to be patient with the man on...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Scariest Encounter

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I've been detained and threatened with arrest twice in my 20-year career as a photographer: first, by regime thugs while...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Best Test of Patience

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Last fall, I was reading a New Yorker exposé about Teen Challenge — a Christian organization that runs a network...
RANDOLPH, VT
sevendaysvt

Our Top 10 Vermont Art Exhibits of 2022

Regular readers of Seven Days have likely noticed our fondness for lists of seven, because duh. But sometimes reducing a compilation to single digits is really, really hard. So this time we're going with 10!. The top 10 visual art exhibitions of 2022, that is. And still some difficult pruning...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Coldest Take

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I dread outdoor winter video shoots. I don't perform well in the cold, and neither does my electronic gear. Despite...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy