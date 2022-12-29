please if all the people like you could just go back to where you moved here from , maybe the actual Vermonters could get back to being able to afford to have a home or at least rent an apartment or house without the states assistance.People moving here due to covid created an untenable housing crisis for the lower income households forcing many into homelessness that would otherwise not have occurred. The housing market was already too tight and it was made into a situation where landlords kicked out people who hadn't missed a single rent payment in 15 or more years ,so that they could increase the rent payments beyond what the current tenants could afford ! Many were on disability or were retired ! while families were displaced during this time who otherwise would still be in the same homes they enjoyed for years !
