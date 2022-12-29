Read full article on original website
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London.
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent.
1 council members journey from corrections to city hall
Tayna Fogle tells her story that led her to Lexington's city council.
Lexington Public Library after school program
The program will be free of charge and will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with snacks, enrichment activities, and homework help available among other things.
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
Lexington city council members sworn in, Mayor celebrates diverse council
Lexington city council members and officials were sworn in on Friday. After winning her November reelection, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was sworn in for her second term.
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction.
A year of extreme weather: Team Kentucky final updates
In a year defined by deadly weather, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he's proud of the way the state made it through 2022.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.
Southwest meltdown: How your baggage can end up in a different location than you
In Austin, 129 flights were canceled today—123 of those from Southwest. It's not just people that are stranded—their luggage is too.
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Kentucky brings Music City Bowl practice outside
January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human trafficking.
Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after snow
If you're rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you're not alone.
Man charged in 2021 Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is now charged with a murder that took place over a year ago on Oak Hill Drive in Lexington. Deonte Carter, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with the Dec. 17, 2021, murder of Devon Sandusky. Lexington police say Carter was...
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
An energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged by a student to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
Nicholas County still under boil water advisory
People are asked to conserve water to help.
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
