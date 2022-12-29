Read full article on original website
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Sidelined Lovebirds T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Flaunt PDA In Atlanta Airport As They Jet Off For Romantic NYE After Suspension
Newly outed couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took their relationship to a new city. The Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers are no longer hiding their romance from the public, work, or their significant others, and were caught flaunting their PDA inside the Atlanta airport amid their ongoing ABC suspension, RadarOnline.com has learned.The not-so-secret pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other inside the airport. Holmes was spotted with his arm around Robach while he guided her through the packed airport on Monday. The pair didn't appear stressed as they walked through the facility without masks and were recognized by...
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
AOL Corp
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spend holidays together as ABC reviews relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are getting out of town. The GMA3 anchors were photographed together at Atlanta's international airport on Monday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, walked with his arm around his girlfriend. Holmes and Robach's getaway comes as a source tells Yahoo Entertainment the...
Howard Stern Criticizes Coverage of 'GMA' Hosts T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach
The popular radio host said he doesn't grasp the obsession of the anchors' rumored romance.
GMA fans think TJ Holmes made subtle comment about ‘affair’ with Amy Robach live on air as duo reunite to co-host show
GOOD Morning America fans think that host TJ Holmes has made a subtle comment about his "affair" with his co-host, Amy Robach. The duo reunited to co-host their hour of the show and looked happier than ever, despite the recent infidelity claims. On Thursday's show, TJ and Amy welcomed Dr....
Popculture
ABC News Takes Action After 'GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance Is Revealed
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Dec. 28?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, where are you? Well, we know where they are: they’re living it up in Atlanta, where perhaps they’re going to ring in the new year. But where does that leave GMA3: What You Need To Know? The two dethroned hosts have been absent for the last three weeks – making this their fourth – following the events of their alleged affair. To top it all off, their co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton is off on holiday vacation until who knows when. This means, every day we’ve been tuning into GMA3 to see which replacement hosts will grace our...
Popculture
'GMA': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Co-Host Taking Break From Show
There's yet another shakeup at Good Morning America. The Sun reported that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's colleague, Jennifer Ashton, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, announced that she's taking a break from the morning program. The news comes on the heels of GMA sidelining Holmes and Robach, who are both married to other people, after it was reported that they allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship.
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Upset Major ABC Anchor
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has caused a major stir. Their alleged affair has even caused some behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America, as Page Six reported that Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation. This report comes as Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC decides its next course of action.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce
“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday. Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
Popculture
'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Kissing in Miami After Holmes Files for Divorce
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are wasting no time getting busy following Holmes' divorce filing this week. In photos published by TMZ, the two Good Morning America co-anchors were spotted kissing in Miami on Wednesday, smiling and laughing while soaking up the sun with their hands intertwined. They certainly weren't afraid to show a little PDA before heading to a restaurant later, where they weren't as publicly passionate as they were in the photos from earlier.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August: New Details
New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their respective spouses in August. The two have been married to their respective spouses since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
KTVB
Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig
Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything --...
After Andy Cohen's drunken dig, Ryan Seacrest is all for CNN's sobered-up New Year's show
Ryan Seacrest commended CNN for cutting down on drinking during its annual New Year's Eve coverage. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," he said.
