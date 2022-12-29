ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game

Ole Miss and Mississippi State may be rivals, but that is not stopping the Rebels from paying tribute to Mike Leach during Wednesday’s bowl game. Ole Miss posted a picture of a helmet decal the team will be wearing in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. The decal reads “Mike,” with the letter “I” represented... The post Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OXFORD, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin lands major transfer QB

Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

Nick is taking Bengals over Bills in the 'Game of the Year' | What's Wright?

Nick Wright has a lot riding on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so do each of the aforementioned teams. He's going with Joe Burrow, who he believes it the better quarterback for the better team, and while he's putting his money on the line, his playoff hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs could be altered by a Bengals win as well. Watch as he lays out why he's confident the Bengals will come out on top.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job

Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams

When it comes to college basketball terminology, or really, any sport for that matter, a "sleeper" is known as an under-the-radar player or team that has the potential to outperform its more established counterparts. When thinking back to some of the greatest sleeper teams in recent memory, the likes of...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports

Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns preparing for 'freak of nature' Chase Young, Commanders' defensive line

BEREA — Jack Conklin can relate to Washington Commanders and former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Maybe not the freakish combination of size, quick-twitch and speed, but certainly the journey to get back on the field after a knee injury. Conklin made his return back on Sept. 22 after tearing his patellar tendon on Nov. 28, 2021, costing the Browns right tackle the final five games of the season. Two weeks earlier, on Nov. 14, Young...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy