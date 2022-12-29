Read full article on original website
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game
Ole Miss and Mississippi State may be rivals, but that is not stopping the Rebels from paying tribute to Mike Leach during Wednesday’s bowl game. Ole Miss posted a picture of a helmet decal the team will be wearing in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. The decal reads “Mike,” with the letter “I” represented... The post Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Michigan player says Jim Harbaugh's presence is like an 'immovable object'
Jim Harbaugh isn't for everybody. He put Stanford on the map and eventually wore out his welcome. He took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but then the same thing happened. For the first six years of his time at Michigan, his alma mater, it appeared as if...
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Bengals over Bills in the 'Game of the Year' | What's Wright?
Nick Wright has a lot riding on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so do each of the aforementioned teams. He's going with Joe Burrow, who he believes it the better quarterback for the better team, and while he's putting his money on the line, his playoff hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs could be altered by a Bengals win as well. Watch as he lays out why he's confident the Bengals will come out on top.
FOX Sports
Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in Rose Bowl
The 2022 college football bowl season is alive and well, and one of the hallmark games of the season is on the horizon. That, of course, is the Rose Bowl, which will be played between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah on Monday. Penn State went 10-2 in...
Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really...
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams
When it comes to college basketball terminology, or really, any sport for that matter, a "sleeper" is known as an under-the-radar player or team that has the potential to outperform its more established counterparts. When thinking back to some of the greatest sleeper teams in recent memory, the likes of...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench Derek Carr for season, Jarrett Stidham to start vs. 49ers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings weigh in on the Las Vegas Raiders benching quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season in favor for backup Jarrett Stidham. Jennings explains he is not shocked with the move after Carr’s disappointing play this season.
Ohio State football star slams overly serious fans: ‘Grown people are talking crazy about children’
Ohio State football players don’t just learn to be winning players during their tenures at the university, they are also
FOX Sports
Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game
Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
Cleveland Browns preparing for 'freak of nature' Chase Young, Commanders' defensive line
BEREA — Jack Conklin can relate to Washington Commanders and former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Maybe not the freakish combination of size, quick-twitch and speed, but certainly the journey to get back on the field after a knee injury. Conklin made his return back on Sept. 22 after tearing his patellar tendon on Nov. 28, 2021, costing the Browns right tackle the final five games of the season. Two weeks earlier, on Nov. 14, Young...
Keeping Track of Which Alabama Players Have Declared for 2023 NFL Draft
Players started announcing their intentions by accepting invitations for the Senior Bowl, more will follow after the Sugar Bowl.
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
