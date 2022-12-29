ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Bryce Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama QB

— Above-average athleticism and explosiveness. Twitchy yet smooth in the pocket. Dangerous scrambler. — Flexible mechanics. Finds ways to get the ball out comfortably no matter the angle. — Good accuracy, especially in rhythm. Leads receivers well. Flashes ability to throw away from coverage and defenders. — Fearless under pressure...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Eyabi Okie NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan Edge

– Impressive get-off with his quick reaction to the snap and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage; he can put pressure on offensive tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Uses head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of a rush to help set up his moves. – He has the...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report

Jack Campbell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Iowa LB

— Quick to key and diagnose zone versus gap runs to put himself in a good position to make plays. — Comes downhill in a hurry to fill his gap on the front side of gap runs. Takes good angles in pursuit against stretch runs or outside zone. — Physical...
IOWA STATE
Bleacher Report

Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern OT

— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot. — Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bleacher Report

Nolan Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia Edge

— On passing downs, he times up the snap well and has good acceleration off the ball to win with speed. — Works to get to square during the stem phase of a rush to give himself a two-way go and has a nice hesitation/skip move to win around the edge.
GEORGIA STATE

