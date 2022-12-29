ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

MLive

How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres - NHL (12/29/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview

One night removed from arguably their wildest win of the season, the Detroit Red Wings have a quick turnaround as they get set to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. To say the Red Wings’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night was a shocker would be an understatement. Detroit found themselves in a 4-0 hole at the end of the first period. However, after a goaltending change, the Wings were able to rally back to force overtime. That was when Jake Walman scored a rather...gritty goal to give Detroit the 5-4 overtime win.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes go for franchise-record 10th straight win

Oilers, Kraken battle in Pacific; Devils, Penguins look to bounce back. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games on Friday. Hurricanes look to win 10th straight, break franchise...
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
DETROIT, MI

