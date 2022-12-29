ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
ComicBook

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Considering Creating New Title Belt

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years now and earlier this year at WrestleMania he captured the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then WWE has been billing Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but...
bodyslam.net

Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39

It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
411mania.com

GoFundMe Launched to Benefit Former ROH Wrestler Jonathan Carrion of Special K

– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit injured wrestler Jonathan Carrion, aka Deranged of Special K in ROH. Carrion is currently out of action after suffering a debilitating leg injury while preparing for scheduled tryouts. Details on the GoFund Me are available below:. “This gofundme aims to assist...
411mania.com

WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
ATLANTA, GA
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
TAMPA, FL
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division

– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury

Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot. There’s no word on when...
411mania.com

Independent Wrestler Jaysin Strife Has Passed Away

Independent wrestler Jaysin Strife (Nathan Blodgett) passed away yesterday at the age of 37 after battling an illness. He made his debut in 2004 and founded Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010. He recently made an appearance on AEW Dark on November 16, in a match with Powerhouse Hobbs. His brother...
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22

-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!. -No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.

