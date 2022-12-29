Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
ringsidenews.com
Emma Still Pinching Herself After WWE Paired Her With Her Real-Life Boyfriend Madcap Moss
Emma was first with WWE from 2011, when she was in FCW, until 2017. After her WWE release, as Tenille Dashwood, she competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Emma returned to WWE after a five-year absence on the October 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considering Creating New Title Belt
Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years now and earlier this year at WrestleMania he captured the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then WWE has been billing Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
In an interview with The New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 and how it came about. The two main evented night one of the show, with Austin getting the win. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “I still...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39
It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
411mania.com
GoFundMe Launched to Benefit Former ROH Wrestler Jonathan Carrion of Special K
– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit injured wrestler Jonathan Carrion, aka Deranged of Special K in ROH. Carrion is currently out of action after suffering a debilitating leg injury while preparing for scheduled tryouts. Details on the GoFund Me are available below:. “This gofundme aims to assist...
411mania.com
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division
– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
411mania.com
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury
Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot. There’s no word on when...
411mania.com
Independent Wrestler Jaysin Strife Has Passed Away
Independent wrestler Jaysin Strife (Nathan Blodgett) passed away yesterday at the age of 37 after battling an illness. He made his debut in 2004 and founded Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010. He recently made an appearance on AEW Dark on November 16, in a match with Powerhouse Hobbs. His brother...
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22
-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!. -No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.
411mania.com
Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show
– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):. “I’m so happy with...
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
