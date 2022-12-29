Read full article on original website
Royal Bernard Tinch
Royal Bernard Tinch, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Galion Pointe JAG Healthcare. Royal was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on June 15, 1938, to the late Etha Lee Tinch and Edith Marie (Turner) Tinch. He married Judy Sherman on November 9, 1959, and she survives him.
Anthony Wayne Mahon
Succumbed to his injuries due to a car accident on December 23rd. Anthony is survived by his loving parents Danny Mahon and Tina Wilson. And his brothers: Steven Kiess, Daniel Wilson , Joseph Wilson , Danny Mahon Jr. and Cody Mahon. And his loving family, his aunts, uncles, cousins and...
Brian Gail Newell
Brian Gail Newell, 63, of Galion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Brian was born on April 28, 1959, to Gene and Rita Newell. He attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and parish. He graduated from Galion High School in 1977. After graduating from high school, Brian enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Helen M. Clady
Helen M. Clady, 83, of Bloomville, died on December 28, 2022 at home. She was born on November 4, 1939 in Bellaire, OH, the daughter of Leonard and Ruth (Green) Kocher Sr. A full obituary and service information will be shared after the New Year. Eastman Funeral Home, New London, is honored to serve the Clady family. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Duane L. Davy
Duane Logan Davy, 68, of Galion, was found deceased on Monday, December 26, 2022. Duane was born April 23, 1954 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Curtis R. Sr. and Isabelle Z. (Collins) Davy. At a young age, Duane’s family moved to North Robinson, and he went on to graduate from Colonel Crawford High School in 1972. He played for the Eagles’ baseball and basketball teams and served as vice president of his senior class.
Chuck Ketterman
Chuck Ketterman was a kind, engaging and socializing person. Charles A. “Chuck” Ketterman, 79, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 22, 2022. He had been battling some recent health ailments. He was born November 15, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of Charles H. “Sam”...
Colonel Crawford defense stymies Mohawk
NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford used a simple, but effective, strategy to defeat Mohawk, 43-25, Thursday night in girls Northern 10 Athletic Conference action. “We wanted to make it difficult for them to throw the ball inside,” said Lady Eagles coach Zac Bauer. “Klopp is a darn good player with good touch around the rim, so we knew we wanted to make it difficult.”
Kent, Hart power Galion past Northmor
IBERIA — Defense made the difference for Galion. A game-high 29 points from Cooper Kent and 16 more from Tiger teammate Jackson Hart didn’t hurt either as the visitors pulled out a 63-58 win between backyard rivals Tuesday night in non-conference boys action. “We played defense,” Tigers head...
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
Marion Courthouse closed due to burst pipes…Probation operating remotely
MARION—A water pipe and eight air conditioning units have burst due to the freezing temperatures at the historic Marion County Courthouse, located at 100 North Main St, in downtown Marion, Ohio. As a result, we are in the process of cleaning up two inches of standing water on the...
Two arrests made for drugs after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On December 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, assisted by Bucyrus Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oakwood St. near Faustina Ave. The driver of the vehicle Aubrey Daughetee, age 32, of Bucyrus, was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine). She had...
