Duane Logan Davy, 68, of Galion, was found deceased on Monday, December 26, 2022. Duane was born April 23, 1954 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Curtis R. Sr. and Isabelle Z. (Collins) Davy. At a young age, Duane’s family moved to North Robinson, and he went on to graduate from Colonel Crawford High School in 1972. He played for the Eagles’ baseball and basketball teams and served as vice president of his senior class.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO