KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Betty 12/30
Most animal shelters will be closed this weekend for Christmas but you can still adopt when they reopen. Maybe get yourself a friend for the new year. You can adopt Lele from the Poplar Bluff Animal Control. Heartland Pets @ 4PM on 12/16 feat. Valentino, Valentina, and Vera. Updated: Dec....
Idaho State Journal
Teen boy seeks adoptive family
Larry is an active guy who describes himself as smart, silly, funny and a frequent jokester. He thinks that the most important thing for prospective families to know about him is that he’s a good kid whose biggest wish is to be adopted and that he would do anything just to be a part of a family again. Trips to the zoo, amusement parks, playing football with friends, reading, watching movies, listening to country music and playing video games are just a few of the things that Larry really enjoys. He’s also always up for bike rides, an epic Nerf gun battle and learning to cook something new. Larry isn’t sure yet what he wants to do later in life but is currently working hard in school and definitely has his sights set on attending college.
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January
Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.
