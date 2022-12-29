Read full article on original website
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
njurbannews.com
NJDOE awards nearly $30 million in stabilization aid to 42 school districts
The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) announced it has approved $29.65 million in funding to help 42 school districts that are experiencing a reduction in state aid or are otherwise facing a budgetary imbalance. Funding for the Stabilization Aid was made available through a $30 million line item in...
N.J. in top 5 in U.S. for most educated residents. Every state ranked.
New Jersey has some of the most educated people in the country, U.S. Census data shows. The Garden State ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents age 25 or older with a bachelors degree or higher at 43%, according to data from the American Community Survey in 2021.
Almost 300K NJ residents buy health insurance through state exchange for 2023 — some for $10/month
New Jersey residents making as much as six times the federal poverty level can qualify for subsidies on the state's health insurance exchange. New Jerseyans well above the poverty level qualify for state health insurance subsidies. [ more › ]
News 12
Applicants have one month before deadline for property tax relief program
The deadline for the ANCHOR property tax relief program is approaching in one month. The program, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners Application, requires people to send in applications by Jan. 31. Eligibility is as follows:. Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500.
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Council Wants Route 9 Land Preserved
BERKELEY – The governing body is looking to have a piece of land preserved as open space. The property is south of Yesterday’s on Route 9 in Bayville. On a tax map, this would be referred to as Block 1014, Lots 21 & 22. Currently, the land has...
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hospitals in Critical Need of Type O Blood and Platelets; Blood Drive in Lakewood
RWJBarnabas Health is urgently appealing for blood and platelet donations, especially Type O blood, in response to a severe blood and platelet shortage among hospitals throughout the state heading into the winter holidays and season. Due to an acute nationwide shortage and critically low reserve of Type O Blood, the universal blood type, U.S. blood suppliers are unable and meet the demands and provide blood products to local hospitals.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in January
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in January, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Tzippy Hess A”H of Lakewood
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Tzippy Hess A”H of Lakewood, who was Niftar this evening following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Hess A”H (nee Montag) is the wife of the R’ Yoni Hess. She was 41. She leaves behind seven Yesomim R”L.
New Rules for Tipping
The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
Some NJ students will start 2023 wearing masks once again, as COVID cases rise
New Jersey allows individual school districts to determine masking policies. Gov. Phil Murphy said this month he doesn't anticipate a statewide mandate soon. Other schools are urging testing, but the state leaves rules up to individual communities. [ more › ]
ValueWalk
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL – Bail reform and pre-trial fairness for criminals is sweeping the nation. Many states have enacted bail reform policies that have created a revolving door for criminals. In Illinois, it has been deemed unconstitutional, setting the stage for other states to begin taking their criminal justice system back from the left-wing progressives who are pushing the pro-crime agenda. It won’t help in New Jersey, where the matter was put to vote as a ballot referendum question. A circuit court judge has ruled the act violates the Victim Rights Act. On Wednesday, circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge The post Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois appeared first on Shore News Network.
Auto insurance getting even more expensive for 1.2 million N.J. drivers in the new year
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that increased the minimum amount of liability insurance drivers need to have in the state. Drivers affected by the controversial law...
New Jersey Food Stamps (NJ SNAP) Are Scheduled for These Dates in January
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
