ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njurbannews.com

NJDOE awards nearly $30 million in stabilization aid to 42 school districts

The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) announced it has approved $29.65 million in funding to help 42 school districts that are experiencing a reduction in state aid or are otherwise facing a budgetary imbalance. Funding for the Stabilization Aid was made available through a $30 million line item in...
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Hospitals in Critical Need of Type O Blood and Platelets; Blood Drive in Lakewood

RWJBarnabas Health is urgently appealing for blood and platelet donations, especially Type O blood, in response to a severe blood and platelet shortage among hospitals throughout the state heading into the winter holidays and season. Due to an acute nationwide shortage and critically low reserve of Type O Blood, the universal blood type, U.S. blood suppliers are unable and meet the demands and provide blood products to local hospitals.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)

It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Mrs. Tzippy Hess A”H of Lakewood

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Tzippy Hess A”H of Lakewood, who was Niftar this evening following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Hess A”H (nee Montag) is the wife of the R’ Yoni Hess. She was 41. She leaves behind seven Yesomim R”L.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ValueWalk

Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL – Bail reform and pre-trial fairness for criminals is sweeping the nation. Many states have enacted bail reform policies that have created a revolving door for criminals. In Illinois, it has been deemed unconstitutional, setting the stage for other states to begin taking their criminal justice system back from the left-wing progressives who are pushing the pro-crime agenda. It won’t help in New Jersey, where the matter was put to vote as a ballot referendum question. A circuit court judge has ruled the act violates the Victim Rights Act. On Wednesday, circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge The post Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois appeared first on Shore News Network.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy