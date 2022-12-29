Read full article on original website
Stamkos nears 500 career goals as Lightning welcome Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. — After having their last scheduled game postponed due to weather against the Buffalo Sabres, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be back out on the ice Wednesday night. The Bolts will host the Montreal Canadiens, and all eyes will be on team captain Steven Stamkos as he...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Sharks prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Philadelphia Flyers will make the long flight to the other side of the country to do war with the San Jose Sharks in what should be an intriguing showdown. It is about that time to take an exclusive glimpse at our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick will be made.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22
Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
BetMGM bonus code + a Blue Jackets vs. Islanders best bet to use it on
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, and if you’re looking for the best way to take advantage of the game, look no further than BetMGM Sportsbook. They’re offering the perfect NHL-specific welcome offer for you to use our Blue Jackets vs. Islanders best bet, or any other game on the ice. You’ll have a chance to win $200 in free bets from just a $10 wager on any NHL game, and that bet doesn’t even have to win.
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Cats look to knock off rust
After five days off, the Florida Panthers return to the ice on Thursday night to play the visiting Montreal Canadiens -- and try to break a three-game losing streak. The Panthers haven't played since falling to the New York Islanders on Friday in Elmont, N.Y. That left the Panthers -- who were the NHL's best regular-season team last season -- at 15-16-4 on the season.
NFL Picks: Colts vs. Giants prediction, spread & playoff picture
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Indianapolis Colts will visit the New York Giants for NFL Week 17, and the two teams have different mindsets as they get prepared for Sunday’s contest. Indy is 4-10-1 and is in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Although they won’t come out publicly and say this, they may want to continue to lose to receive as high of a draft pick as possible. On the other hand, the Giants need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Caesars promo code SILIVEFULL: Get $1,250 with the best TNF offer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Whether you’re looking to bet on the Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football tonight, or any sport for that matter, now is the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members insurance on their first bet up to $1,250, along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits®.
Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers
Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with...
FOX Sports
Pacific Division-leading Vegas plays Nashville
Nashville Predators (15-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -162, Predators +137; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators. Vegas has a 24-12-2 record overall and a...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
chatsports.com
New York Rangers projected lines, defense pairs, and starting goalie
Here are the latest New York Rangers forward line combinations, defense pairings, and projected starting goalie for their next game. We will update this page regularly throughout the season. Bookmark or add us to your favorites!. New York Rangers Next Game:. Latest Injury News:. None. Last updated: December 29, 2022...
Don’t forget to play Week 17 of SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge | The Week 16 victor was a repeat winner
A contestant named Ruby’s captured Week 16 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge as this individual was the only person to correctly pick a whopping 14 games, beating out his closest competitor by two wins. Ruby’s, who also won in Week 3, earned the weekly top prize of $50,...
