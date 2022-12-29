Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Indianapolis Colts will visit the New York Giants for NFL Week 17, and the two teams have different mindsets as they get prepared for Sunday’s contest. Indy is 4-10-1 and is in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Although they won’t come out publicly and say this, they may want to continue to lose to receive as high of a draft pick as possible. On the other hand, the Giants need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO