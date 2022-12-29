Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Another day of snow cleanup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After more snow Thursday last night, residents of Sioux Falls were once again clearing their driveways and sidewalks this morning. Winter only officially began nine days ago, but this month we’ve already seen quite a bit of snowfall. “More so than the last...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
kelo.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Celebrate the New Year safely this holiday weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — As people across South Dakota are gearing up to welcome in the new year, the Sioux Falls Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol want to remind everyone to keep themselves and others out of harm’s way. Whether you’re planning to head...
KELOLAND TV
Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
KELOLAND TV
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
KELOLAND TV
Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
KELOLAND TV
Fireworks on sale for New Year’s Eve celebrations in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two holidays you can buy fireworks for in South Dakota. One is the Fourth of July, and the other is New Year’s Eve. Legally, fireworks stores can begin selling on December 28th and stop at the close of New Year’s Day.
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor Campus hosts Winter Adventure Camp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids are braving the elements for a few hours of fun and education, learning new skills at the Winter Adventure Camp at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The Outdoor Campus offers weekly classes for children who are homeschooled. “Sioux Falls and the surrounding...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. Officials say it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the north part of town. Firefighters arriving on scene found the SUV engulfed in flames. Around 500 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.
KELOLAND TV
Placing history on firmer footing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A historic landmark on the east side of Sioux Falls is showing its age and is in need of repair. The floor is giving way inside the nearly century-old chapel at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The cemetery is launching a fundraising campaign to repair the creaky floor with the hope of eventually reopening the chapel to the public once again.
KELOLAND TV
Mild temperatures continue; Wintery mix SE KELOLAND tomorrow
Mild temperatures remain a big story across KELOLAND this morning. Yesterday’s highs reached the 30s and 40s across much of the region. Rapid City hit 59!. The warmer weather combined with some locally gusty winds is leading to some frost and scattered blowing snow issues on the roads, especially north and east of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
KELOLAND TV
EMS director provides update on Rosebud Reservation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rosebud Indian Reservation has experienced considerable challenges because of recent weather. Eric Emery, EMS director for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, shared an update with KELOLAND News on Thursday. “Still a lot of people without wood, a lot of people still without propane, but...
