Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Another day of snow cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After more snow Thursday last night, residents of Sioux Falls were once again clearing their driveways and sidewalks this morning. Winter only officially began nine days ago, but this month we’ve already seen quite a bit of snowfall. “More so than the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Celebrate the New Year safely this holiday weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — As people across South Dakota are gearing up to welcome in the new year, the Sioux Falls Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol want to remind everyone to keep themselves and others out of harm’s way. Whether you’re planning to head...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
LENNOX, SD
KELOLAND TV

Outdoor Campus hosts Winter Adventure Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids are braving the elements for a few hours of fun and education, learning new skills at the Winter Adventure Camp at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The Outdoor Campus offers weekly classes for children who are homeschooled. “Sioux Falls and the surrounding...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. Officials say it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the north part of town. Firefighters arriving on scene found the SUV engulfed in flames. Around 500 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Placing history on firmer footing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A historic landmark on the east side of Sioux Falls is showing its age and is in need of repair. The floor is giving way inside the nearly century-old chapel at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The cemetery is launching a fundraising campaign to repair the creaky floor with the hope of eventually reopening the chapel to the public once again.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild temperatures continue; Wintery mix SE KELOLAND tomorrow

Mild temperatures remain a big story across KELOLAND this morning. Yesterday’s highs reached the 30s and 40s across much of the region. Rapid City hit 59!. The warmer weather combined with some locally gusty winds is leading to some frost and scattered blowing snow issues on the roads, especially north and east of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

EMS director provides update on Rosebud Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rosebud Indian Reservation has experienced considerable challenges because of recent weather. Eric Emery, EMS director for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, shared an update with KELOLAND News on Thursday. “Still a lot of people without wood, a lot of people still without propane, but...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

