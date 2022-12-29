GOOD NEWS: Make-A-Wish — Christmas — Perfect Day

Anahy Dominguez received an amazing shopping spree from Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas on Dec. 19. Wish granters Robyn Wilson and Nancy Clark prepared the way to ensure no time was wasted. Accompanied by her mom Veronica Dominguez, her sister Annette Dominguez and her boyfriend Jaime Franco, Anahy was treated to eight full hours of uninterrupted personal shopping where all the merchants greeted her with smiles, gifts and extreme pampering. Anahy started the day with her sweet grandmother sending her off in a limo by Bryan of B&B Platinum Limousine Service. (Courtesy Photo)

