HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR captures own holiday event; Farrell, CSIM and Sea post wins

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO