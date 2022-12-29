HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR captures own holiday event; Farrell, CSIM and Sea post wins

Read full article on original website
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious sets PSAL scoring mark; MSIT extends its win streak
Cross another milestone off of Nicole Melious’ career checklist. The Susan Wagner senior toppled the PSAL’s all-time girls’ scoring mark with a 44-point effort in a 91-64 win over South Bronx Prep on Tuesday. Melious, who now holsters 2,471 career points, bested Wanda Camps’ previous mark of 2,458.
College basketball borough roundup: Wagner men open NEC play Thursday vs. LIU
If you want to say that Wagner College has some momentum heading into Thursday’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball opener against LIU at Barclays Center, the arguments against won’t pose much resistance. For one thing, Wagner (7-4) is the only NEC team with a winning record as conference...
Rangers vs. Lightning prediction - NHL picks & best bets for 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers had a rough night returning to the ice after the holiday weekend, losing 4-0 to the Washington Capitals. Now they’ll get a chance to rebound from that defeat in Tampa Bay against the Lightning tonight. Tampa was able to win their first game back in action against the Montreal Canadiens, which was just last night. This will be the second meeting between these teams, with the first on the opening night of the NHL season.
Yankees pick up pair of minor leaguers from Braves
The New York Yankees are adding some new names. Wednesday, the club announced they acquired infielder Caleb Durbin and right-hander Indigo Diaz from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for left-hander Lucas Luetge. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. In 105 games with Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
FIT graduate finds success with ‘cute and comfy’ fashion line now available in the Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The long daily commute to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) from Arden Heights wasn’t fun for Rosie D’Apolito, 22, who had long aspired to become a creative fashion designer. To make her commute more bearable, she started creating tie-dye “cute and cozy” comfort...
Best Chinese restaurants on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the final 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurants in the borough, and they nominated 62 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media. The top-three vote-getters were Loon Chuan of Tottenvillle, Empire Szechuan...
News 12
Singer of famed disco act Tavares to give swan song performance at NYCB theater Friday
Long Island's Disco Fever featured a very special sendoff on Friday. Antone "Chubby" Tavares, lead singer of famed disco crew Tavares, says he's stepping down to focus on his health following Friday's performance. "Long Island has always been a great spot for us," said Tavares, who helped popularize the group's...
$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Yankees sign ex-Red Sox reliever to minor league deal
The New York Yankees organization is welcoming a new pitcher. The Yankees have signed Tyler Danish to a minor league deal, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports. The right-handed reliever also has an invite to Spring Training. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. Danish spent 2013 to 2021...
Newly opened, massive New Jersey go-kart track offering special hours for New Year’s Eve
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Want to ring in 2023 on the “world’s largest” go-kart track? Supercharged Entertainment, New Jersey’s newly opened massive indoor racing course, will be open when the clock strikes 12. Open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and offering full operating hours...
Top-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In White Plains
A winning lottery ticket valued at nearly $20,000 was sold at a supermarket in Westchester County. New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that a first-prize winning Take 5 valued at $19,956 was sold at a ShopRite in White Plains. The grocery store is located at 29 Mamaroneck Ave.
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 30, 2022: Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie, Professor of Law, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Man injured after steel gate falls on him in Brooklyn
A steel gate fell on a man in Midwood, Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.
pmq.com
The Story Behind New York’s Legendary Lombardi’s Pizzeria
Founded by Gennaro Lombardi in 1905, Lombardi’s Pizzeria might be the country’s most iconic pizzeria. “The way people come to New York to see the Statue of Liberty, they come to Lombardi’s,” says current owner John Brescio. When Gennaro Lombardi, a bread baker from Naples, Italy,...
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
