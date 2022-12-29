Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
KTSA
Hit and run victim found lying in the middle of a road in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who police found lying in the middle of a Southwest side road is in critical condition. Officers were called to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:30 P.M. Thursday. That’s where they found the man in the middle of the road.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
KTSA
Arrest made in hit and run that killed two San Antonio teens
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man suspected of killing two teenagers in a hit and run on the city’s East side. 23 year old Lee Roy Morales is being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The charges...
KSAT 12
Man found injured on Southwest Bexar County road likely hit, dragged by vehicle, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was allegedly hit and dragged by a vehicle in Southwest Bexar County,. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a driver noticed the man in the street at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 17800 block of Luckey Road, near Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KENS 5
San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes
"She went off to the side of the road, dazed and confused," Bill Conaway said. "That's when the other car came."
KTSA
Stabbing victim collapses at convenience store near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 40’s is in the hospital after he was stabbed several times Tuesday night. The victim showed up at a convenience store in the 300 block of San Pedro at around 10 P.M. He walked into the restroom and when...
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
Hunt for ancestor's grave led San Antonio woman to missing man's remains
Search for family's remains took unexpected turn in Texas Hill Country woods.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side. Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive. Jimenez has a...
KSAT 12
Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
