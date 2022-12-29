ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side. Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive. Jimenez has a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

