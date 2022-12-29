The Miami Marlins already made one upgrade to their lineup by signing Jean Segura to a two year deal. That may just be the beginning. According to Craig Mish from the Miami Herald, the Marlins have had numerous ongoing conversations about trading some of their pitching. While this is nothing new, Mish noted that not only are they refusing to target prospects, but he considers these targets to be “fantastic additions” to the lineup.

