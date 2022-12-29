Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crews Attack Second Malden Fire This Week (DEVELOPING)
Multiple crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Malden, according to developing reports.The fire was reported at 21 Stanton Street on the evening of Friday, Dec. 29. Witnesses said the bulk of the fire had been knocked down just after 6 p.m. but heavy smoke was still visible. On my way ba…
whdh.com
Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
iheart.com
Alleged Arsonist Says Devil Made Her Set 'Haunted' Apartment on Fire
In a bizarre story out of Boston, a woman arrested for setting her home on fire told police that she started the blaze at the behest of the devil because her residence is haunted. The curious case reportedly unfolded on Tuesday morning when a sizeable fire erupted in a three-story apartment building in the neighborhood of Dorchester. Authorities investigating the fire did not have to look too far to find its source as a resident of the building admitted to having been behind the blaze and offered a truly odd reason for her actions.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
whdh.com
Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
NECN
Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve
Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
WCVB
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
NY man tackled, restrained by residents after attempted burglary in Dorchester home Christmas Eve
BOSTON — Residents of a Dorchester home tackled a man they found rummaging through their kitchen on Christmas Eve and restrained him until police arrived and took him into custody, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with unarmed burglary, larceny from a...
whdh.com
Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Framingham Police: Man, 48, Throws Hot Coffee on Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, December 29, after he threw hot coffee on an employee, according to Police. Framingham Police were called to McDonald’s on Route 30 at 8:25 p.m. At 8:54 p.m. Police arrested John J. Leone, 48, with no known address in Framingham.
