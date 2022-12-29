Slow Cooker Chicken Chickpea Soup Recipe
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker chicken chickpea soup recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup
Serves 6
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 4 hours and 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups dried chickpeas, soaked overnight
- 4 cups water
- 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 teaspoons ground cumin
- 4 teaspoons paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed, trimmed
- 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 1/4 cup halved pitted oil-cured olives
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley or cilantro
Directions:
- Drain chickpeas and place in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add 4 cups water, the onion, tomatoes and their juice, tomato paste, garlic, bay leaf, cumin, paprika, cayenne and ground pepper; stir to combine. Add chicken. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.
- Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let cool slightly. Discard bay leaf. Add artichokes, olives and salt to the slow cooker and stir to combine.
- Shred the chicken, discarding bones. Stir the chicken into the soup.
- Serve topped with 1/4 cup parsley (or cilantro).
Tasty Tip s
- To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to three days or freeze for up to three months.
- Use a 6-quart or larger slow cooker
Recipe nutrition per serving: 447 Calories, Total Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 77 mg, Carbohydrates: 43 g, Fiber: 12 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 34 g, Sodium: 762 mg, Potassium: 609 mg, Iron: 6 mg, Folate: 194 mcg, Calcium: 115 mg, Vitamin A: 1590 IU, Vitamin C: 15 mg.
EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com .
