Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
teslarati.com
Tesla fined $2.2 million in Korea over alleged exaggerated driving range estimates
American electric vehicle maker Tesla has been fined KRW 2.85 billion ($2.2 million) by South Korea’s antitrust regulator for allegedly failing to inform customers about the reduced driving range of its electric vehicles in cold temperatures. As per the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), Tesla has exaggerated some of...
teslarati.com
Tesla Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Call set for January 25
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has scheduled its Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call on January 25, 2023. The earnings call comes a few weeks after the release of Tesla’s Q4 and FY vehicle delivery and production report. Tesla reported a total of 1,313,851 million vehicle deliveries for the year, comprised of...
teslarati.com
Tesla stock: analysts cut targets, mull demand and growth after Q4 miss
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) analysts are responding to the company’s fourth-quarter delivery miss by cutting price targets and mulling over demand and growth. Tesla reported its delivery and production figures for 2022 and the fourth quarter yesterday, reporting 405,278 deliveries and 439,701 produced during the year’s final three months. Tesla delivered 1,313,851 cars in 2022, producing 1,369,611.
teslarati.com
Tesla Investor Day slated for March 1 here’s what to expect
Tesla is holding its 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023, at Gigafactory Tesla, the company said in a new press release. Tesla will live stream the event and invites some of its institutional and retail investors to attend in person. “Our investors will be able to see our most...
teslarati.com
Rivian posts Q4 deliveries, falls just short of 2022 production goal
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) said it produced 10,020 vehicles in Q4 2022 and delivered 8,054 during the same period, putting the automaker just shy of its 25,000 unit production goal for the year. Rivian said it produced 24,337 vehicles while delivering 20,332 in 2022. The electric pickup truck and SUV maker...
teslarati.com
Will EV adoption be stunted by lofty consumer expectations?
Deloitte, a leading professional services network, has published polling and analysis on the hurdles ahead of EV adoption globally. Deloitte condensed its findings well in one of the first sentences of its analysis, “interest in electric vehicles grows, but worries about price, range, and charging time remain.” This survey is part of a series that Deloitte has conducted annually for over a decade now called the “Global Automotive Consumer Study.” In this year’s publication, the focus was on electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s $25k Model 2 car expected to be unveiled in 2024
TSLA analysts at Loup Ventures think the Tesla Model 2 will be unveiled in 2024. “Tesla will wait until 2024 to announce Model 2,” stated Loup Ventures in its 2022 Predictions letter. “If the company announces the lower-price[d] car too early, they risk slowing sales of Model 3 while...
teslarati.com
GM moves to match Tesla and Ford with new EV production
GM is reportedly considering expanding EV production to its existing Ramos Arizpe plant in northern Mexico. General Motors (GM) and other major American automakers have long had a presence South of the United States. Even now, vehicles like the Chevy Trax, Jeep Compass, and the ever-popular Chevy Silverado are produced en masse across the border in Mexico. Now, the most prominent American auto group is also considering expanding its EV production to Mexico.
teslarati.com
GM becomes top automaker in the US, but its EV sales lag competitors
General Motors (GM) has announced its Q4 auto sales, showing that it has become the top automaker in the United States for 2022. As General Motors has quickly fallen behind traditional and up-and-coming rivals alike regarding EV sales, specifically Tesla, Hyundai/Kia, and Ford, it has moved towards more electric models and production. As the company has become the largest auto seller in the United States, it has finally begun its electrification process with more gusto.
teslarati.com
Tesla shares tank ARK Invest ETF after massive purchase
ARK Invest purchased just over $26 million in Tesla shares on the final day of trading in 2022, cementing its position in the company and resulting in a massive loss today. It’s no secret that Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a tough couple of weeks, if not months. From its peak in early 2022, the American carmaker’s stock fell by nearly 70% by the end of the year. Nonetheless, some institutional investors still saw the automaker’s stock collapse as an opportunity instead of a disappointment. This resulted in ARK Invest purchasing over $26 million in Tesla shares, which has ultimately collapsed its ETF value today.
teslarati.com
Tesla quietly registers to build electric motors for non-land vehicles
Tesla has quietly registered to build electric motors intended for non-land vehicles, according to the United States’ Patent and Trademark Office. Initially spotted and reported by Electrek, Tesla applied and submitted paperwork to the USPTO on December 29, with the trademark application describing the electric automaker’s plans to potentially develop and build motors for airplanes and boats:
teslarati.com
Tesla generated $44.4 million of economic activity for CA every day in 2021: IHS Markit
A recent post from Tesla has outlined a number of key insights about the electric vehicle maker’s footprint in California. While Tesla currently lists Gigafactory Texas as its headquarters, the Golden State will always be the place where the company grew and hit its momentum. And based on a report, Tesla has provided substantial economic activity for California over the past few years, generating $44.4 million of economic activity every day in 2021.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Tom Zhu takes over North America sales, service & deliveries
Tesla’s global vice president and CEO of the Greater China region, Tom Zhu, took over responsibilities for sales, service, and deliveries in North America, Electrek reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The publication noted that Zhu’s title remains vice president in charge of Asia/Pacific, but he’s been added to the North American sales service and delivery organization chart.
teslarati.com
Tesla Supercharger voting resumes for first poll of 2023
Tesla has opened voting for new Supercharger locations for Q1 2023. Late last year, Tesla announced that Tesla owners would be able to vote on the placement of new superchargers. And shortly after the poll was opened, thousands of votes for locations worldwide came in. Now, owners will have the same opportunity to vote quarterly this year, with polls opening only a few days ago.
teslarati.com
Tesla analyst narrows down final prediction for Q4 deliveries
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report Q4 and Full Year 2022 delivery figures as early as today, and analyst Dan Ives believes the company is in line to publish its strongest final quarter figures in company history. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that he believes Tesla is set to...
teslarati.com
Rivian stock outlook remains bullish despite narrow 2022 production miss
Despite a near miss on its production goal for 2022, institutional investors are maintaining their buy ratings for Rivian stock. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public only 14 months ago, and since then, it has not exactly had a great time of it. From its IPO peak, Rivian stock has fallen by over 80%, and the poor macroeconomic conditions of the past year have not aided that situation. Nonetheless, large institutional investors see the electric truck maker as an opportunity and have maintained high price targets and “buy” ratings.
teslarati.com
Polestar shows off new performance model on track
Polestar has posted a video online showing off the hot new Polestar 2 BST 270 on track. For those who are unfamiliar with the Polestar brand, it got its start back in the mid-90s as a Volvo performance modification garage. But after the company gained critical claim, Volvo purchased the company and began to integrate Polestar versions of vehicles into its lineup. Now, as Polestar has established itself as an automaker of its own, it offers performance versions of its own vehicles, and today it has shown off one of them on track.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen ID.7 to premiere with smart camouflage at CES 2023: Specs & Features
The Volkswagen ID.7 will premiere at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) in Las Vegas on January 5, 2023. VW set up an exhibit for the ID.7 featuring its smart camouflage paintwork to showcase the premium sedan’s specs and features. Volkswagen’s ID.7 exhibit will be up until January 8, 2023.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai rolls out a Model Y Body-in-White every 40 seconds on average: report
A recent report from China has provided some key information about Tesla’s operations in Gigafactory Shanghai. These include the production capabilities for the massive electric vehicle plant, which is reportedly able to produce a Tesla in 40 seconds on average. Tesla had a very challenging 2022, from Covid lockdowns...
Comments / 1