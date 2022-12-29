Read full article on original website
Large utility companies in Illinois must offer low-income customers discounted rates, state commission says
The Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a recent study and concluded that discounted residential utility rates for electricity and natural gas are a consumer necessity (source).
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
Look Up Illinois! How to Find Out Where That Airplane Is Heading
If you've watched the news recently or attempted to fly on a Southwest flight, it may be hard for you to believe the skies are constantly full of airplanes crisscrossing the globe. When you hear a big jet or airplane flying overhead do you look up and wonder where the...
Internet outages cause separation during the holidays in Central Illinois
The winter storm was tough for many people across the country. Pipes burst, people were stuck in their homes, videos went viral across the internet of cars sliding around and people in Central Illinois lost their internet.
Illinois lowering license plate fees for older, disabled drivers
(WTVO) — Older adults and people with disabilities might see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year. The Illinois Department of Aging announced Wednesday that drivers who qualify for the department’s “Benefit Access Program” will only pay $10 for their license plate stickers in 2023. They are currently paying $24. “During […]
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Shares some tips on smoke detectors amid new laws
Mr. Fix It is back with some advice on smoke detectors amid new Illinois laws. Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
proclaimerscv.com
Food Stamp Benefits Schedule for the Illinois Link Card for January 2023
In Illinois, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is in charge of SNAP, a program that aids low-income households in getting the food they require for better health. Illinois SNAP members can consider having their benefits deposited on their Illinois Link Cards every month. The same deposit schedule for SNAP benefits is used each month, and payments for January will also include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that has been granted for 2023.
wdbr.com
Seniors get a break on license plate fees
Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. Under the new law which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for the Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois series offers free workshops, teaches about bidding on state transportation projects
SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing its Building Blocks of Success series in January by offering free virtual workshops to help certain businesses learn more about bidding on state transportation projects. According to a Tuesday release from the state, the program supports businesses with Disadvantaged...
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
kbsi23.com
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm
Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
lawstreetmedia.com
Tribune Publishing Hit with Subscription Renewal Class Action
An Illinois resident has sued Tribune Publishing Company for allegedly making illegal telemarketing calls pushing the purchase of subscriptions to its newspapers. According to the plaintiff, the calls continued despite his enrollment on the nation’s do-not-call registry and his instructions to stop calling. The complaint charges the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered...
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
