Q&A: Racine rep Greta Neubauer sees opportunities to invest
With negotiations for the state’s next budget set to start in earnest in January, Wisconsin Democrats’ leader in the Assembly, Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has a clear set of priorities. Among them are fighting rising costs for families and increasing funding for Wisconsin’s public schools and local governments,...
These Wisconsin State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for 17 of 32 seats in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 20-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Holy Cathedral Hosts Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service for Governor Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Rodriguez
Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Interfaith Service. The 2023 Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service included leaders from different faith traditions helping to remind everyone that we are all members of one human family and we share a common mission in creating a more inclusive Wisconsin.
Wisconsin "committee" wagers on elections over fish, beer
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to elections.The group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet $5 on local, state and national elections, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.The eight-member group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Hem.Walter Baltz of West Salem is the committee's last living founder....
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette
Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
'It was complicated': Professors explain the history and enforcement of abortion in Wisconsin
Historical analyses of abortion vary widely. Depending on what you read, abortion in early America was commonplace, safe, legal and accepted — or it was dangerous and uncommon. The abortion history debate was elevated this summer when the United States Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
Opinion | Wisconsin should rethink state treasurer position
In a few short weeks, Wisconsin will have a new state treasurer — the 37th since statehood. Not too long ago, the state treasurer was an influential constitutional officer responsible for managing the state’s cash flows, servicing the state debt, overseeing Wisconsinites’ college savings accounts and administering unclaimed property. Over the years, however, Wisconsin’s chief banker has been deprived of core administrative functions. Notably, cash management — by definition the core function of a treasurer — was transferred to the Department of Administration (DOA) in 2003. As a result, the machinery behind Wisconsin’s financial management system has devolved into a host of poor administrative practices.
Murphy on Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus, Trump 2024, lying to get elected and EVs
La Crosse Talk PM “political blowhard,” Adam Murphy, joined Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
State Debate: Do Democrats live longer?, asks Urban Milwaukee's data wonk
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson uncovers an interesting statistic in a recent study on Americans' life expectancy and how the numbers vary between red and blue counties. Seems partisanship is somehow playing a role, he writes. Democrats seem to live longer. Taking a look at the revelations about Cong.-elect...
Staving off a supermajority: Democrats reflect on the challenge and look to a future of compromise
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites headed to the polls in November and ultimately decided they want more divided government in Madison. Once again, Democrats and Republicans will have to find common ground, especially on a state budget next year. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Assembly...
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
Where Do Illinois, Wisconsin Roads Rank on List of Worst in US?
When you drive between Wisconsin and Illinois there's really no need for a sign to let you know when you've crossed the Stateline, because the condition of the roads will let you know that you've arrived. There's a new survey from Consumer Affairs that compiled data from several U.S. government...
Wisconsin DNR Board-Confirmation Battle
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member’s legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn’s attorney,...
What's keeping legislators from strengthening drunken driving laws in Wisconsin?
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink. Wisconsin’s drunken driving laws are also among the most lenient in the country. State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts — even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially — have typically failed.
