ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Sport’s most memorable moments of 2022 – No 4: Rugby union

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBeaB_0jxYWQnj00
Clockwise from top left: Italy’s Ange Capuozzo runs at Wales in Cardiff; New Zealand's players celebrate their World Cup triumph; Bernard Foley with referee Mathieu Raynal; Romain Ntamack celebrates; Eddie Jones’s last match as England coach.

Capuozzo’s moment of magic

Italy arrived in Cardiff on the back of 36 consecutive defeats in the Six Nations and though Wales had hardly had a championship to remember – a disappointing defence of their title – given the Azzurri’s tendency to get worse as the tournament goes on they were given little hope of breaking their seven-year duck. They were heading for another gallant defeat when Josh Adams went over after 68 minutes, but with less than two minutes to go Edoardo Padovani gathered Kieran Hardy’s overhit box-kick and passed inside to Ange Capuozzo. The full-back, then 22, cemented his burgeoning reputation with a dazzling run, through Adams, then twisted Hardy inside out and delivered the pass to Padovani to score. Paolo Garbisi nailed the conversion to seal a magnificent victory. Italy built on it by defeating Australia this autumn, adding further intrigue to next year’s tournament, with a home match against France kicking off their campaign.

Raynal’s whistle does the talking

Recent history suggests there is nothing unusual about New Zealand romping clear of Australia in the third quarter but, as was shown throughout the year, the All Blacks are susceptible to late rallies and so it was in Melbourne with a Nic White penalty edging the Wallabies, who had been 18 points down, ahead. The All Blacks shifted into another gear and pressed for the winning score but a penalty for Australia near their own line with around 90 seconds to play seemed to be decisive. That was until the referee, Mathieu Raynal, who had grown increasingly fed up throughout the match, pinged Bernard Foley for time-wasting and awarded New Zealand a scrum from which Jordie Barrett scored the matchwinning try. To some Raynal – who has consistently stood by his decision – was right to call up Foley, to others it was a dangerous precedent and questionable timing considering there are plenty of occasions calls like that could be made in most matches. World Rugby’s recent directives designed to speed up the game suggest we will see more of it in the buildup to – and during – next year’s World Cup. That doesn’t make it any easier for the Wallabies to stomach, however.

A shootout for the ages

As much as the Champions Cup is floundering at the moment, it is worth bearing in mind that last season’s competition looked, for long spells, unlikely to be completed due to Covid, before springing into life in a captivating knockout phase. None more so than Toulouse’s trip to Dublin to face Munster in the quarter-finals and a first penalty shootout since 2009. The 80-minute contest wasn’t bad in its own right but the tension went up several notches in a scoreless period of extra time before the thrilling denouement. They are so rare that broadcasters and spectators alike were not entirely sure of the format – indeed Romain Ntamack celebrated ahead of schedule when scoring Toulouse’s third kick – but it was one of those moments that captured the attention of those with barely a passing interest in the sport. We are told often enough by administrators of the club game that is the holy grail so maybe we should see extra time done away with and shootouts take place a little more often.

The steal that stole the Rugby World Cup

In a final between favourites England and the host Black Ferns that pretty much had it all – breathtaking tries, an audacious off the floor offload to seize the lead following a scintillating comeback and a world record crowd for a women’s rugby match – in the end, the game was won on the last play. England’s lineout had dominated throughout the Rugby World Cup, their go-to catch and drive generating countless scores, including in the Eden Park finale, but at the very last, they were outplayed. Trailing by three points having played for 60 minutes with 14 after Lydia Thompson’s red, England won a lineout on the New Zealand five-metre line. As they lined up for what should have been yet another scoring opportunity, the Black Ferns read the call, Joanah Ngan-Woo leapt and stole back possession in front of Abbie Ward, and took the cup away from Sarah Hunter’s side. In the end, someone had to lose, but the Black Ferns’ victory, based on freedom and fun and supported across the nation, meant that really, the winner was as much the women’s game.

Fan power sees off Jones

Arguably the most significant moment of the year was when boos echoed around Twickenham at the final whistle of England’s limp defeat by South Africa because for all that Bill Sweeney had endorsed Eddie Jones’s World Cup masterplan through two dreadful Six Nations campaigns, supporters making their views so clear forced him to act. Sweeney insists the decision was purely results-based and as much as that rings true, you suspect Jones’s comments about private schools over the summer particularly stung the debenture holders the RFU so cherishes. Jones’s biggest strength at the start of his tenure was the clarity he brought to what was by and large Stuart Lancaster’s squad, but by the end there was a fog of confusion around his setup. He maintains he could have lifted it in the buildup to France 2023 but he was denied the chance to have another crack at the trophy he so covets. Steve Borthwick will bring the usual bounce next year but the jury remains out on whether he can succeed where Jones narrowly failed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
The Guardian

Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure momentous win in United Cup

Cameron Norrie sealed arguably the biggest win of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the United Cup in Sydney. Norrie had lost his four previous meetings against the 22-time grand slam champion, but produced some of his best tennis at a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Spain at the inaugural mixed international team competition.
The Guardian

Tom Jenkins’s best sport photographs of 2022

Liverpool v Chelsea, Carabao Cup final, Wembley – 27 February. A match that ended 0-0 after extra time was enlivened by an extraordinary penalty shoot-out. Every outfield player from both sides scored from the spot so it came down to the goalkeepers. Caoimhin Kelleher scored for Liverpool then saw Kepa Arrizabalaga blast his kick over the bar. I was glad I had a remote camera behind the net to record one angle, while I was standing on the other side of the goal getting a completely different shot.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
The Guardian

‘I’ll stop saying I don’t eat meat – and tell people I don’t eat animals’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

I don’t think I’ve ever made a new year resolution. But this year I’m going to stop telling people that I don’t eat meat. It’s not that I do eat meat – I don’t. The thing is, when I tell people that I don’t eat meat, I’m saying it to be polite. I use that form of words because I don’t want to offend people. So, from now on I’m going to be more honest. I’m just going to tell people that I don’t eat animals.
The Guardian

‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
The Guardian

Greg Bear obituary

The American science fiction writer Greg Bear, who has died aged 71 following heart surgery, was, as he put it “all over the map” as far as interests and subjects were concerned: genetics, starships, politics, artificial constructs and combat in space were among the themes explored in his 35 novels. The work he did to research them with thinkers and institutions made them remarkably prescient, not only scientifically – he is attributed with the first descriptions of nanotechnology – but also politically.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’

Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
The Guardian

How ocean wind power could help the US fossil fuel industry

Offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico proposed by the Biden administration could generate enough electricity for 3.1m homes in Texas and Louisiana. But industry is eyeing the potential for offshore wind farms to instead power oil refining, steel and fertilizer manufacturing and other industrial processes. The administration has...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

23 for 2023: the unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

Novak Djokovic will be at the Australian Open and this time he is here to stay. The Serbian found himself at the centre of a Covid-related storm before this year’s tournament that resulted in him being deported. But having had his visa ban overturned, Djokovic is free to compete in Melbourne for what would be a 22nd grand slam title. The defending champion, Rafael Nadal, is among those who stand in his way. There will definitely be a new women’s champion given Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire from tennis two months after her historic triumph on home turf.
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy