Video Of Furious Steve Sarkisian Went Viral During Texas' Bowl Game
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was juiced up before Thursday's Alamo Bowl matchup against Washington. Before Sarkisian and his team ran out onto the field at the Alamodome, an event coordinator put his hand on the head coach's chest to keep him from moving forward. Sarkisian wasn't a fan of...
Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies
SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 27-20 Alamo Bowl loss to No. 12 Washington
The Texas Longhorns arrived in San Antonio missing some of their top talent, but still went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the nation. In the end, though, it was too little too late and Texas fell short, 27-20, in the Alamo Bowl. Here are a few initial...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Burnt Orange Nation
Valero Alamo Bowl Roundtable
IT’S GAMEDAY. For the last time until August of 2023, the Texas Longhorns play a meaningful football game against the Washington Huskies. What is your biggest storyline heading into tonight’s game?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - The Texas secondary vs the Washington passing attack is going to tell the...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Washington’s high-powered offense will challenge defensive improvement of No. 20 Texas
Eleven years ago, a Washington Huskies team led by Steve Sarkisian faced off against the Baylor Bears in the Alamo Bowl in a 67-56 shootout won by the Bears that featured Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III throwing for 295 yards and a touchdown while Baylor ran for 482 yards and eight touchdowns in massing 777 total yards of offense.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington live updates: Longhorns respond to cut lead to 27-17
SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening. The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
Rainier Beach HS boys basketball team finally heading home after several canceled Southwest flights
SEATTLE — It has been a tumultuous week for the Rainier Beach High School boys Basketball team after they dealt with a slew of canceled flights on Southwest Airlines. The team, as well as some parents, traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 19 for a tournament. They were supposed...
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
Scumbag Dad Runs Onto The Court & Railroads 72-Year-Old Referee During Middle School Basketball Game
Ah, middle school sports. The best of times, and the worst of times. I think many of us can agree that parents can be the absolute worst when it comes to their kids playing sports. Hell, I’ll never forget keeping score for the baseball games at our local YMCA, and...
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Austin
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
