After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.

STILLWATER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO