ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Gophers Beat Syracuse to Win Pinstripe Bowl

The Gopher football team defeated Syracuse 28-20 in the Bad Boys Mower Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York Thursday. Tanner Morgan replaced an injured Athan Kaliakmanis to throw for a pair of touchdowns. After Syracuse cut the Minnesota lead to 14-10 in the 2nd half the Gophers got a an interception return for a touchdown for 70 yards by freshman Coleman Bryson.
SYRACUSE, NY
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious

The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater This January

After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.
STILLWATER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

AG Charges Former Officer in Floyd Protest Beating

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

5 Arrested in Deadly Shooting At Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Teens Charged in Fatal Mall of America Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have filed charges against three teens Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America on December 23. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright with second-degree murder with intent not premeditated as second-degree assault with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy