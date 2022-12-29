Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gophers Beat Syracuse to Win Pinstripe Bowl
The Gopher football team defeated Syracuse 28-20 in the Bad Boys Mower Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York Thursday. Tanner Morgan replaced an injured Athan Kaliakmanis to throw for a pair of touchdowns. After Syracuse cut the Minnesota lead to 14-10 in the 2nd half the Gophers got a an interception return for a touchdown for 70 yards by freshman Coleman Bryson.
Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious
The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater This January
After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight
Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
AG Charges Former Officer in Floyd Protest Beating
Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
Shooting At Mall Of America Friday Night Leaves One Person Dead
The Mall Of America was temporarily locked down tonight at 7:50 pm when it was reported that shots were fired on the first floor inside Nordstrom's. Surveillance video showed a fight between about five or nine people before a victim was shot multiple times. A Bloomington Minnesota police officer was...
5 Arrested in Deadly Shooting At Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a...
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
Teens Charged in Fatal Mall of America Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have filed charges against three teens Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America on December 23. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright with second-degree murder with intent not premeditated as second-degree assault with...
