Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shane Beamer rips officiating crew after South Carolina loss to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
One of the key plays in the first half of the Gator Bowl Friday night was when South Carolina received two 15-yard penalties. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer got flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty after the play, and he voiced his displeasure with that decision in his postgame press conference. South...
NBC Sports
Notre Dame vs South Carolina: Gator Bowl TV, Time, Preview and Prediction
Notre Dame last beat a ranked bowl opponent five years ago, going 0-3 in such moments since then. That Music City Bowl win against No. 17 LSU came courtesy of a last-minute heave from a backup quarterback, the Irish winning 21-17 as a one-point favorite. If broadly considering Nashville to...
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
atozsports.com
Look: South Carolina fans massively troll Tennessee and Clemson before Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers have something in common that both teams wish wasn’t the case. Losses to South Carolina kept both the Vols and the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks knocked off Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks, massively impacting the look...
CBS Sports
WATCH: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler appears to complete a pass to himself in Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame
In the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the South Carolina Gamecocks used the entire playbook against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Even quarterback Spencer Rattler was inventing new plays in real time. Toward the end of the first half, South Carolina was driving in hopes of putting a...
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Stunning photos from Notre Dame's Gator Bowl victory
Nobody who watched Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina to close the 2022 season will soon forget it. It was a game that featured a two-touchdown comeback by the Irish, a pair of pick-sixes against Notre Dame, a fake punt that South Carolina scored a touchdown on, and more memorable plays than one can count.
How Twitter reacted to Gator Bowl: Gamecocks side
This year’s Gator Bowl undoubtedly will bother South Carolina fans all offseason. The Gamecocks had Notre Dame on the ropes or on the verge of collapse several times only to let the Irish get their groove back. They had one last chance to send the game to overtime on their final drive, but a couple of costly penalties backed them up to the point where only a prayer would save them. The prayer went unanswered, and the Irish celebrated a 45-38 win.
Watch now: Lou Holtz voices Notre Dame Gator Bowl hype video
The 2022 football season comes to an end Friday evening for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Notre Dame and South Carolina don’t have much of an intersecting past in terms of football as they’ve met just four times previously and not at all since 1984.
New DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on ANY NFL Bet This Week Only
We’ve got a fantastic weekend ahead loaded with excellent matchups such as Jets vs. Seahawks, Vikings vs. Packers, and Bills vs. Bengals. You’ve got a fantastic opportunity to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s wonderful promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on any NFL Bet in Week 17!
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0