This year’s Gator Bowl undoubtedly will bother South Carolina fans all offseason. The Gamecocks had Notre Dame on the ropes or on the verge of collapse several times only to let the Irish get their groove back. They had one last chance to send the game to overtime on their final drive, but a couple of costly penalties backed them up to the point where only a prayer would save them. The prayer went unanswered, and the Irish celebrated a 45-38 win.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO