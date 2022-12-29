ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Gator Bowl: Gamecocks side

This year’s Gator Bowl undoubtedly will bother South Carolina fans all offseason. The Gamecocks had Notre Dame on the ropes or on the verge of collapse several times only to let the Irish get their groove back. They had one last chance to send the game to overtime on their final drive, but a couple of costly penalties backed them up to the point where only a prayer would save them. The prayer went unanswered, and the Irish celebrated a 45-38 win.
COLUMBIA, SC
