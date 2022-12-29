Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Thomaston Police: Five people safe after domestic disturbance involving firearm
THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were safely removed from a home last night after police received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. A perimeter was immediately set up and police were able to make contact with the...
Eyewitness News
A man is dead after car shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
NBC Connecticut
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated at the […]
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
Firearm In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Fairfield County Discharges In Fire
A tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut is facing weapons offenses after his loaded handgun began discharging when his vehicle went up in flames, authorities said.The tractor-trailer overturned in New Jersey on Route 78 in westbound lanes near in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and t…
5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police
THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
NBC Connecticut
30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury
Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
trumbulltimes.com
Woman dies in smoky house fire in Stonington, police say
STONINGTON — A woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning, according to local police. Two residents woke up to the alarm of smoke detectors in their Moss Street home in the Pawcatuck section of town and called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said. They fled the single-family house on their own.
Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Griswold
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store. At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in New London County, troopers responded to JC Spirits, located on Main Street, in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
trumbulltimes.com
Fire destroys Bridgeport family's home on son's 14th birthday
BRIDGEPORT — Jose Padilla had just gotten up from bed to go to the bathroom and check on his kids late Wednesday night when he saw something strange outside his Central Avenue home. “When I looked out the window there was black smoke,” Padilla said. He felt heat...
Eyewitness News
2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car crash in Putnam County
TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford
A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In CT: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Midd…
Arrest warrant sheds light on alleged drunk-driving crash in Norwalk that killed 19-year-old
Erles Aguilera was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
