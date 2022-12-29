ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

A man is dead after car shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated at the […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police

THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
THOMASTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury

Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Woman dies in smoky house fire in Stonington, police say

STONINGTON — A woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning, according to local police. Two residents woke up to the alarm of smoke detectors in their Moss Street home in the Pawcatuck section of town and called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said. They fled the single-family house on their own.
STONINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Fire destroys Bridgeport family's home on son's 14th birthday

BRIDGEPORT — Jose Padilla had just gotten up from bed to go to the bathroom and check on his kids late Wednesday night when he saw something strange outside his Central Avenue home. “When I looked out the window there was black smoke,” Padilla said. He felt heat...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car crash in Putnam County

TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
