Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Reportedly Getting Classic PS2 RPG and Its Sequels
According to a new report, Xbox consoles -- presumably Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and possibly Xbox One as well -- are getting a classic PS2 RPG and its two follow-ups. The report comes the way of Nick Baker via from the Xbox Era podcast. When it comes to inside Xbox information, Baker is one of the best sources, though he's been off the mark in the past. In other words, take the following information with a grain of salt.
ComicBook
New Final Fantasy 16 Announcements Teased for 2023
Final Fantasy XVI looks to be one of PlayStation 5's biggest exclusives in 2023. The RPG won't release until June, but Square Enix has stated that more information will be revealed in the months leading up to its release. The game's Japanese Twitter account promised just that in a new Tweet featuring some previously released art of the main characters. The game's release might seem pretty far away, but hopefully Square Enix will find ways to get fans excited in the months leading up to it!
Metal Gear Solid producer sends 2023 remake rumours into overdrive
The rumours of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid remake have hotted up to a nuclear level following an interview with one of the producers of the cherished series. Noriaki Okamura worked on a number of the smaller Metal Gear Solid entries like Metal Gear Acid 2, Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel, Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops, Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus, and Metal Gear Survive. Speaking to Famitsu in an end-of-year feature, he said that next year will be "a year of many announcements" and advised fans to keep a weather eye out for something that has been "long-awaited." Shoutout to Gematsu for the translations.
murphysmultiverse.com
Konami’s ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Producer Teases “Many Announcements” in 2023
We’ve seen quite a few rumors about Metal Gear Solid getting remakes in some form or another. We’ve heard stories that the first entry on Moses Island was going to get adapted with others hinting at the story of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater potentially getting the remake treatment. While we still have no official confirmation, long-time Konami and Metal Gear Solid producer Noriaki Okamura hinted that 2023 might be a bit year.
ComicBook
Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom
Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus hands out Fallout 76 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in January
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 headline games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get access to beginning Jan. 2, Sony announced on Wednesday. They’re joined by Axiom Verge 2, the side-scrolling indie Metroidvania that launched in 2021. Fallen Order needs little introduction; it’s a Star...
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Promo Debuts First Look at Series Premiere
Trigun Stampede is readying to lead the new wave of anime coming our way next month as part of the Winter 2023 release schedule, and the reboot anime has debuted the first look at its series premiere with a new promo! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is yet another in a slate of franchises coming back for new projects in the last few years, but it's going to take a much different route than many of the other returns. Not only will it fully reboot the series with younger takes on each of the characters, but it will feature an entirely 3D CG animated production to boot.
IGN
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Official 'Come to Me' Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Enjoy the first new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in nearly six months as its Ukrainian developers show us their progress on the upcoming first-person shooter. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is "a huge, borderless open-world" with a non-linear story, powered by Unreal Engine 5. It will be available in 2023 on PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X/S. It will also launch into Xbox Game Pass on day one.
ComicBook
Dragon's Dogma 2 Director Shares New Development Update
Capcom director Hideaki Itsuno has shared a new update with fans to close out 2022 when it comes to the current progress of Dragon's Dogma 2. After over a decade of requests from fans, Capcom finally announced earlier this year that it was working on a sequel to 2012's action-RPG Dragon's Dogma. And while there's still a lot that we don't know about this forthcoming game, Itsuno has made clear that he's working incredibly hard on the project.
IGN
Steam Announces Best of 2022 Lists Featuring Titles Like Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and More
Popular video game marketplace Steam has unveiled its Best of 2022 lists, showcasing the platform's biggest titles when it comes to revenue and player base. The Best of 2022 list features details on Steam's Top Sellers (based on gross revenue), Most Played (based on peak conccurent players), and more. When...
Shigeru Miyamoto 'Literally Cringed' When Seeing The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker's Art Style
Among the most praised games in the "Zelda" catalogue is "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," but it wasn't always popular, especially among diehard fans. The main reason for this is because the Gamecube exclusive "The Wind Waker" was the first title in the "Zelda" franchise to have a cel shaded aesthetic. In 2022 Toon Link is something of a fan favorite character that most look back fondly on, it wasn't always that way. Even producer and Nintendo Legend Shigeru Miyamoto initially thought it was a mistake to go with a cartoony art direction for "The Wind Waker."
tryhardguides.com
RedDeerGames reveals new UnderDungeon gameplay trailer
UnderDungeon, an upcoming adventure RPG from indie dev team Josyan, has just released a brand-new gameplay trailer featuring exploration, new characters, and more. UnderDungeon recently announced a launch date for January 13th, 2023. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A release date...
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
The best games of 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade 3 takes the best parts of its predecessors and seamlessly combines them into something fresh.
Vin Diesel announces Fast X’s trailer release date
Vin Diesel has revealed that Fast X’s official trailer is going to be released around February 2023.“Less than two months away from the Fast X trailer launch!!!,” the 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (27 December).The 10th film, which is going to be the last one of the Fast & Furious franchise, will be split into two parts.Earlier this year, Diesel said that he wants the final Fast & Furious film to be “the best movie ever made”.Speaking to Unilad, Diesel spoke about the franchise’s popularity.“I feel so grateful and so blessed,” he said. “At the same time,...
Comments / 0