ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anne Spollen

Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat

Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'

A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

3 critically injured in Long Island house fire

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELMONT, NY
Daily Voice

Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard

NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy