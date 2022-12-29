Read full article on original website
Staten Island part of scary multi-borough gunpoint robbery pattern; NYPD releases photos of 2 sought
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A violent incident on an Elm Park street in early December is part of a crime wave the NYPD is calling a “citywide robbery pattern,” which cops allege includes three similar robberies or attempted robberies that occurred throughout Brooklyn. The Staten Island incident...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
Daughter charged in grisly stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The stabbing death of a father of two in his Bensonhurst apartment Thursday morning was allegedly at the hands of his 22-year-daughter, according to a police statement issued hours after the incident. Police said an initial investigation indicated two unknown males had entered the residence, located...
Drivers beware: MTA bus-mounted cameras officially issuing tickets on Staten Island as of Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s newest automated enforcement cameras are officially in effect. As of Friday, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. The cameras capture license...
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat
Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Community rallies around family suffering heartbreak following death of 3 children in Staten Island fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The concrete steps leading up to 1048 Van Duzer St. in Stapleton have been turned into a makeshift memorial in honor of the children injured and killed in a fire that tore through the home two days before Christmas. Two siblings -- 6-year-old Sirah Miles...
3 critically injured in Long Island house fire
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard
NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
