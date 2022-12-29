Read full article on original website
Katie Ledecky named AP Female Athlete of the Year for second time as historic dominance continues
Katie Ledecky was named Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time on Wednesday. A close second for the award was fellow world-record-holder, Sydney McLaughlin. The track star and Ledecky tied in total points, but Ledecky received 10 first-place votes to McLaughlin’s nine. Las Vegas Aces’ WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson finished third and reigning NCAA Champion University of South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was fourth.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky is AP Female Athlete of Year
American swimmer Katie Ledecky was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time on Wednesday.
2022 Swammy Awards: Oceanic Female Swimmer of the Year – Kaylee McKeown
Picking this year's winner was no easy feat as four women (McKeown, O'Callaghan, Titmus, and McKeon) had legitimate cases to claim the top Oceanic honor. Archive photo via courtesy of Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 OCEANIAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KAYLEE...
Serena Williams Gives Secret Tour of Venus Williams’ Incredible “Hall of Fame” Trophy Wall
Watch: Venus Williams CLAPS BACK at Reporter's Question. Showing off the family hardware. While visiting her sister Venus Williams' house, Serena Williams secretly took fans on tour of the tennis champion's impressive "Hall Of Fame" trophy collection. In a fun video posted to TikTok on Dec. 27, the 41-year-old showed off her sibling's impressive accomplishments, which included trophies from Wimbledon, the ASB Classic Auckland and the U.S. Open, which Serena suggested "she should, like, probably get cleaned."
Martina Navratilova on Noami Osaka: ‘Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything else’
Martina Navratilova believes the former world No. 1 has stretched herself too thin.
See 17 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
2022 Swammy Awards: European Coach of the Year – Alberto Pinto da Silva
In his first full year leading the Portuguese National Team, Alberto Pinto da Silva worked some magic with his group training on the outskirts of Lisbon. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 EUROPEAN COACH OF THE YEAR: ALBERTO PINTO DA SILVA, PORTUGAL. In his first...
SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Pick McKeon’s 49.9 As Top Relay Split of Short Course Worlds
McKeon had relay splits in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly all under the existing world record at Short Course Worlds. Archive photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Two-Time Brazilian Olympic Swimmer Larissa Oliveira Retires
Two-time Brazilian Olympic swimmer Larissa Oliveira has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The 29-year-old represented her country at the... Archive photo via Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA. Two-time Brazilian Olympic swimmer Larissa Oliveira has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The 29-year-old represented her country at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic...
Into The History
In 2022, several swimmers became the first of their countries to win medals at major competitions, etching their name into the history books. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Year In Review edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. In...
National Swimming Competition 2022-23 Ke Liye Select Huye Mysuru Ke S. Thanya
Unhone U-14 Years Category Ke 200m Breaststroke Aur 50m Backstroke Mein Ist Place Secure Ki Hai 2:46:42 Aur 36.69 Ki Timings Ke Sath Respectively. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Mysuru Ki S. Thanya Ne 2 Gold, 2 Silver Aur 2 Bronze Medals Jeeta Hai Recently Hi Conclude Hui XXI...
2022 Swammy Awards: Comeback Award – Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania
Ruta Meilutyte was intentional in her comeback to swimming, and it paid off with gold medals and a new World Record in Melbourne to end the year. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 Comeback of the Year: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania.
Analyzing The 2022 World Records: Has There Been A Recent Pattern?
We have witnessed eight world records in long course meters in 2022 — slightly fewer than in 2021, when 10 world records were set. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Year In Review edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here.
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Federer leads tennis players in highest paid athletes of 2022 list despite not playing competitive tennis
Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
Madi Wilson Gets COVID 4 Times, Sets 5 World Records, All in 2022
Wilson posted a year in review, also saying that she visited nine countries, won 14 international medals, and started a business, all in one year. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Australian Madi Wilson posted a 2022 year recap on Instagram a few days ago. Wilson had quite the year and...
How Ruta Meilutyte Went From Finals DQ to World Record & World Title
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
The Case For Short Course (Meters, of Course)
Despite short course meters becoming more and more prominent in the sport, USA Swimming continues to look the other way. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Over the last few months, the international swimming community has been captivated by a flurry of exceptional achievements. Six swimmers—Li Bingjie, Tomoru Honda, Kliment Kolesnikov, Katie Ledecky, Maggie MacNeil, and Ruta Meilutyte—set individual world records. Australia, France, Italy, and the United States combined for eleven more, in relays. Chad Le Clos saw a resurgence; Summer McIntosh solidified her stardom; Jordan Crooks discovered his stardom; and at the age of 42, Nicholas Santos became the oldest world champion ever.
AIIU Aquatic Championship Me RTMNU Ko Represent Karenga Aqua Sports Club
Riddhi Parmar, Sakshi Ambade, Snehal Joshi, Shrawani Madankar, Tushar Parmar Aur Mihir Mohurule Represent Karenge Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 25th December Se 29th December 2022 Tak Bhubaneswar, Odisha Ke Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Mein Organised Hone Wali All India Inter University Aquatic Championship...
