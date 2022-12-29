Read full article on original website
Susan Rasmussen
1d ago
I think it all depended on where you lived. Cities with massive population living in close proximity was vastly different than the rural areas. Which led to many in rural areas suffering jobs, supplies and home losses, as the cities also kept the funding and resources. That would be my view of COVID in Minnesota.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The 7-day moving average is tough to...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
boreal.org
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
mprnews.org
Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers
Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
A state reports shows more Black and Indigenous people die during the course of a police call in Minnesota than do white, Hispanic, or Asian people.
Top 20 ‘Glean’ headlines in Minnesota in 2022
The twice-daily Glean collected close to 1,000 headlines from news organizations across Minnesota in 2022. Here’s a collection of the top 20 headlines capturing MinnPost readers’ attention this year:. In March, Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Source: WCCO-TV In July, 3M, one...
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up! Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will […] The post A cancerous year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kduz.com
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Down in MN, Deaths Up
Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline, but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update includes 20 more flu-related deaths...
Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022
The latest Nielsen radio ratings are in for the Twin Cities, with KOOL 108 proving to be the king at Christmas once again. KQQL, which plays nonstop Christmas hits starting from early November through the holiday season, posted an 11.4 share for the period between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7, which marks an increase on the 10.5 share it posted in December 2021.
boreal.org
Minnesota-based collective supports transgender Christians worldwide
Photo: Austen Hartke is working to change the relationship between transgender folks and religion, beginning with Minnesota. Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images. When people ask Austen Hartke what his job is he says it’s a little hard to explain. “I usually say that I work to support...
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
