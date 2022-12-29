AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys team led by head coach Travis Schulte, the father of the tournament’s namesake, took down Nazareth and won the tournament in their own gym by a final score of 48-21. Kemper Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for the Eagles as they picked up the win over the Swifts. It was a single digit lead for Canyon at halftime, but the Eagles came out in the second half strong. They held Nazareth to just one point in the third quarter and locked up the Swifts offense, propelling them to victory.

CANYON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO