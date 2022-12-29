Read full article on original website
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the community
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degree
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee Pendleton
KLTV
Tyler High Lions go undefeated in the Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night. With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup. The bright spot for Brownsboro...
2022 IN LOCAL SPORTS: Basketball championships for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, Brownsboro Bearettes among year's highlights
Before the calendar flips to 2023, it’s time to look back at the top sports stories of the year involving Tyler area teams, athletes and coaches. The Brownsboro Bearettes and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were champions in 2022. Brownsboro advanced to the state tournament for the seventh time...
KFDA
Canyon and Coach Schulte win Tatum Tough Tournament in boys’ bracket, Childress gets 3rd
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys team led by head coach Travis Schulte, the father of the tournament’s namesake, took down Nazareth and won the tournament in their own gym by a final score of 48-21. Kemper Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for the Eagles as they picked up the win over the Swifts. It was a single digit lead for Canyon at halftime, but the Eagles came out in the second half strong. They held Nazareth to just one point in the third quarter and locked up the Swifts offense, propelling them to victory.
Tyler, December 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KLTV
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At TJC, the Wagstaff Classic has been around since 1953. It’s a proud tradition where local high school teams get to showcase their basketball skills. It’s a win-win for the Apaches. The Apaches’ head basketball coach Mike Marquis agrees. ”No question; of all...
Meet The Finalists For The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Did you know that one of College Football's Best Players Will Be Honored With A Prestigious Award right here in Tyler, TX?. As we sit around and enjoy bowl season, there's lot of college football awards out there including the famous Heisman but there's an award that's given out annually here in Tyler in honor of one of the all time greats from our area Mr. Earl Campbell.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Cheers
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Kilgore with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help a sweet puppy find a forever home. Cheers is a 10-week-old lab mix. His mother was a stray lab mix that gave birth to six puppies in mid-October.
KLTV
Bishop Gorman cheerleaders, mascot to perform at Citrus Bowl
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler has announced that varsity cheerleaders Makenzie LeRoy, Elizabeth Brevard, Julia Thompson, and Mareesa Mellino and Crusader Mascot Kaela Young will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 – January 3, 2023.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
Lights for Lions at Caldwell Zoo gives a beacon of hope for lions in the wild
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is asking for unwanted string lights in hopes to help lions in the wild. Now that Christmas is over and holiday lights are coming down, Caldwell Zoo is the perfect place to donate your Christmas string lights rather than throwing them away. The copper wire from the lights […]
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
KLTV
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Ring In 2023 At These Downtown Tyler, Texas Party Hot Spots
Ringing in the new year will be a big deal and East Texans have a wide variety of places they can mingle with others as the calendar changes over to 2023. Downtown Tyler will have several hot party spots for anyone to gather and make noise when the clock strikes 12 and they kiss their loved one.
KLTV
A Better East Texas: A happier New Year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have experienced an incredible year of highs and lows and if you are like me, I am ready for a quieter and more level 2023. The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
