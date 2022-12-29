ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Property Manager Stole Rent, Deposits From NJ Tenants, Prosecutors Say

MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Chaos at Airports: Southwest Canceling Many NJ Flights

Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, and 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana...
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy