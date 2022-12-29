Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
Another NJ school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
After Middletown, NJ, bank robbery, male suspect sought by FBI
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Not Try Christmas Murder “Through The Media”
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has made it crystal clear that they will not try the David Wigglesworth murder case through the media. Attorney’s for murder suspect Marylue Wigglesworth have alleged that she was the victim of domestic violence during the evening of the homicide on Christmas, Sunday, December 25, 2022.
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
Property Manager Stole Rent, Deposits From NJ Tenants, Prosecutors Say
MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
The Best Milkshakes In Atlantic County, New Jersey (Photos)
We took on a very sweet assignment in 2022, as we reviewed and compiled our list of The Best Milkshakes In Atlantic County, New Jersey. Our list was the byproduct of a collaboration of friends and family, including our best “Foodie Fanatics,” who love saving “room” for dessert.
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Wawa ‘Parking lot rage': Driver Runs Over Homeless Man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas. Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 PM, Alonzo...
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
2 From Bridgeton, NJ, Killed in Car That Got in the Way of Passing Truck on Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 AM to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
Masks Required in Camden, NJ, Schools For the Start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
So Cold in NJ That Bursting Pipes Close Library, Hotel, and Apartment Complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel, and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Cell Phone Photos Of Favorite Meals
Earlier this year, we asked our listeners and readers to submit photos from their cell phones, featuring some of their favorite meals. I don’t know about you, but, I love to take photos of my various meals … whether it is a meal that is prepared at home or when dining out at an area restaurant.
NJ Transit offering fare deals, schedule changes for New Year’s weekend
As we close out 2022, NJ Transit is offering extra service and special deals to families traveling with children to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. From now through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, two kids age 11 or younger can travel free with each fare-paying adult. On Friday, Dec....
Chaos at Airports: Southwest Canceling Many NJ Flights
Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, and 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana...
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Here Are Some Of The Finest Crab Cakes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier in the 2022, we assembled our list. Now, just in time for the New Year’s holiday, here is our refresher course, featuring some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere. Please...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0