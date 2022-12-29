Read full article on original website
Long John Silver's Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in Louisville
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver's Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) - Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. - Betting Favorite: Kentucky -23.0 (KenPom) - Last Meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)
Louisville FB: Highest composite QBs in Louisville history
Since its inception in 2010, 247 Sports has been a massive asset to the sports fan experience. If you have a favorite or beloved team and desire to know all of the ongoings with that team, you’d be hardpressed to find a better website to fulfill those desires. Based...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
Louisville basketball to go through the motions at Rupp
No way of spinning the University of Louisville’s basketball season as anything but poor. This might be bottom. After losing nine straight, a brief two game winning streak, then back to losing has UofL fans frustrated. Disappointed. Angry. Former Louisville player and Kentucky assistant coach, Kenny Payne was hired...
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. KentuckyLouisville. Points. Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8) El Ellis (17.1) Rebounds. Oscar...
Kentucky vs. Louisville: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Missouri but has a good opportunity to bounce back with a rivalry win over a disheartening Louisville team. TV schedule: Saturday, December 31 – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Arena: Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY. One of college basketball’s most historic...
For Louisville basketball, the inevitable will ultimately prove to be the "unacceptable"
Louisville basketball squares off against its hated rival, Kentucky, on Saturday with only two wins under its belt in 13 attempts. Why the Kentucky game may ultimately be a breaking point for some Cardinals fans. There is no denying that Louisville basketball, its supporters, boosters, and fans have been through...
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a nine-day layoff, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, and will be hitting the road to take on arch-rival Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass. In their most recent time out at NC State, the Cardinals, once again, could not...
UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire educational growth and encouragement in children. Monty Montgomery, current Defensive Linebacker for the University’s football program, is joining Christopher 2X Game Changers’ youth advisory board, according to a release. He will...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Kentucky featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
'Dream Hotel' greenlit for construction, adds to economic success in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 160-room "Dream Hotel" will now be a reality, adding to the rich history and revitalization of Main Street. The plan, approved by Metro Council, will feature six food and beverage outlets, a rooftop event and meeting space, and a public courtyard and art space along Museum Row.
Mister 'P' on the success of Mister 'P' Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
Louisville man exonerated in 2009 helping others wrongfully convicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After serving 10 years in prison, Edwin Chandler was exonerated in October 2009. Since then, he's been working to help others facing similar fates. He would go on to start the "Chandler Project," which helps people in Kentucky and beyond, but he needs more people and resources.
