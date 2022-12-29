ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) - Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. - Betting Favorite: Kentucky -23.0 (KenPom) - Last Meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)
The Spun

Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville basketball to go through the motions at Rupp

No way of spinning the University of Louisville’s basketball season as anything but poor. This might be bottom. After losing nine straight, a brief two game winning streak, then back to losing has UofL fans frustrated. Disappointed. Angry. Former Louisville player and Kentucky assistant coach, Kenny Payne was hired...
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
WHAS11

'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
WHAS11

Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
