saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach
Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl
Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Clemson: Prediction and preview
Tennessee football wants revenge for the 2003 Peach Bowl loss to Clemson. The Vols will get their shot at head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee vs. Clemson preview. This year’s Orange Bowl can be...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky unveils uniform combination for Music City Bowl vs. Iowa
Kentucky is set to face a bit of a familiar opponent in Saturday’s Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats and Hawkeyes played each other in the 2022 Citrus Bowl, as the Wildcats finished off one of their most successful seasons in some time with a 20-17 win. Mark Stoops, of course, knows Iowa well as he and brothers Bob and Mike were all defensive backs with the Hawkeyes before diving into their respective coaching careers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart and Ryan Day talk about the physical game they expect to see Saturday
When SEC plays the Big Ten physicality always gets brought up and to no surprise both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Ohio State coach Ryan Day that more physical team will win. Smart believes that the physical play shows up in all aspects of the game, not just running...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel comments on Joe Milton and the Vols QB competition in spring
On Wednesday, Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle told reporters that UT will have an open quarterback competition in the spring. “We’ll have a quarterback competition,” said Halzle in Miami on Wednesday. “And it’s just like from the earlier question about the game, does that weigh in, absolutely, because what you do on the field, it matters as far as who’s playing. But yeah, we’ll have a quarterback competition this offseason and go from there.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Halzle shares incredible story of Hendon Hooker being involved in bowl prep
Hendon Hooker might not be able to lead the huddle when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami. But the quarterback who led the Volunteers to heights this fall not seen in Knoxville in recent memory is still very much involved in Tennessee’s preparation.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why Georgia's maulers aren't getting enough respect heading into the Peach Bowl
I’ll be honest. I thought Georgia was robbed. When the Joe Moore Award was announced for the best offensive line in college football, I thought that the Dawgs had a legitimate case. They allowed just 7 sacks all year and they were tied for No. 3 in FBS with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
TJ Capers, 5-star LB out of Miami, includes 1 SEC school on top 5 list
TJ Capers is a hot commodity in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2 elite linebacker/pass rusher out of Miami, Florida announced Wednesday evening that he had whittled his impressive offer list down to just 5 schools, including Georgia. The rest of Capers’ top 5 included Colorado, Miami, Louisville and USC....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia players explain why Stetson Bennett plays well in big games
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is a good quarterback just about all the time, no matter the opponent, no matter the stakes. But Bennett seems to play his best when the stage is biggest, and his teammates have a good idea why. During Wednesday’s press conference, 3 days before Bennett’s latest...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Broderick Jones, Kenny McIntosh have amusing exchange about a favorite Georgia play
Kenny McIntosh running behind Broderick Jones has been a simple recipe for success for Georgia and disaster for opponents during the 2022 season. But there’s 1 play in particular that sticks out. Jones, the Bulldogs’ star offensive tackle, and McIntosh, Georgia’s star running back, weren’t shy about discussing it...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ohio State defenders identify most pressing concerns about Georgia's offense
Ohio State’s defense understood the dangers of facing Georgia’s offense in the Peach Bowl. While meeting with the media ahead of the Peach Bowl, Ohio State defenders Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom, and Jack Sawyer answered questions about the biggest concerns they had with going up against the Bulldogs.
