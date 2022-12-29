ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach

Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
