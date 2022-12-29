'I used to think that we were forever ever...' The pop stars who have BLASTED their exes in their songs...

Miley Cyrus has asked to have her vocals removed from Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey’s new album, the latter announced via a statement on his website on Friday. “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” the post says. “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers.’” The statement continues: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”Read it at Stereogum

6 DAYS AGO