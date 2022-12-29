ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'I used to think that we were forever ever...' The pop stars who have BLASTED their exes in their songs...

By Bang Showbiz
laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Mariah Carey trashed by ‘All I Want for Christmas’ co-writer: ‘She doesn’t understand music’

Mariah Carey has previously hyped that she wrote her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on her Casio keyboard as a child — but her former co-producer and co-writer claims otherwise. In fact, he’s boldly claimed she just “doesn’t understand music.” Walter Afanasieff dropped the holiday bombshell during the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast, in which he revealed how he and Carey, 52, co-created the song shortly after collaborating on her 1993 album “Music Box.” Afanasieff, 64, said the two of them were originally on the same page about the song — but about 10 years ago, there was suddenly...
TheDailyBeast

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Morrissey’s New Album

Miley Cyrus has asked to have her vocals removed from Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey’s new album, the latter announced via a statement on his website on Friday. “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” the post says. “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers.’” The statement continues: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”Read it at Stereogum
The Independent

Mariah Carey breaks Spotify record for most streamed song in a single day

Mariah Carey has set a Spotify streaming record for the track with the most plays in a single day.On Saturday 24 December, Carey’s 1994 festive hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, was streamed on the service 21.273 million times.As it stands, that is the most times a song has been streamed on Spotify worldwide in a single 24-hour period.Up until this recent Christmas Eve, that title was held by Adele’s 2021 comeback track “Easy On Me”, which received 19.747 million streams in a single day. At the time of writing, Carey’s song remains at the top of...
Rolling Stone

Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover

Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...

Comments / 0

Community Policy