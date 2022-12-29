'I used to think that we were forever ever...' The pop stars who have BLASTED their exes in their songs...

Read full article on original website
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
John Lennon Felt The Beatles’ ‘I Want to Hold You Hand’ Inspired a 1970s Song
John Lennon believed that The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" inspired another song and sang in the songwriter's face.
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Mariah Carey trashed by ‘All I Want for Christmas’ co-writer: ‘She doesn’t understand music’
Mariah Carey has previously hyped that she wrote her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on her Casio keyboard as a child — but her former co-producer and co-writer claims otherwise. In fact, he’s boldly claimed she just “doesn’t understand music.” Walter Afanasieff dropped the holiday bombshell during the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast, in which he revealed how he and Carey, 52, co-created the song shortly after collaborating on her 1993 album “Music Box.” Afanasieff, 64, said the two of them were originally on the same page about the song — but about 10 years ago, there was suddenly...
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Morrissey’s New Album
Miley Cyrus has asked to have her vocals removed from Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey’s new album, the latter announced via a statement on his website on Friday. “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” the post says. “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers.’” The statement continues: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”Read it at Stereogum
Stevie Nicks Added Her Own Magic To Her ‘Silent Night’ Cover To Make It ‘More Compassionate’
Producer Jimmy Lovine created a charity album, A Very Special Christmas, in 1987 for the Special Olympics. Many music icons contributed their voices to the album, including Stevie Nicks with her “Silent Night” cover. Singer-songwriter Nicks admitted adding her own spin with extra lyrics to sound more compassionate.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Mariah Carey breaks Spotify record for most streamed song in a single day
Mariah Carey has set a Spotify streaming record for the track with the most plays in a single day.On Saturday 24 December, Carey’s 1994 festive hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, was streamed on the service 21.273 million times.As it stands, that is the most times a song has been streamed on Spotify worldwide in a single 24-hour period.Up until this recent Christmas Eve, that title was held by Adele’s 2021 comeback track “Easy On Me”, which received 19.747 million streams in a single day. At the time of writing, Carey’s song remains at the top of...
Paris Hilton thrills fans with re-release of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)': 'Welcome back queen'
Paris Hilton is channeling her inner pop princess once again. The socialite-turned-businesswoman took to her social media pages Friday to announce the re-release of her song "Stars Are Blind," which was originally released in 2006. "Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version),'" Hilton wrote...
Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover
Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
Morrissey Meltdown: Singer Leaves Label as Miley Cyrus Drops from Collab Song for His Upcoming Album
Morrissey clearly did not have a merry Christmas. The singer-songwriter is taking a completely different direction with his music and his career by parting ways with his label. According to reports, just before the holiday weekend, the 63-year-old singer took to his website to announce some big and shocking news.
John Mayer on writing songs about past relationships: “It aint about anyone but the people I’m singing to”
John Mayer has revealed that he doesn’t dedicate songs to past relationships, as it ruins the connection between the fan, and the song. In a sit-down interview with Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy, the guitarist reveals that he doesn’t write songs with people in mind, and if he does, he doesn’t want you to know.
