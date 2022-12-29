ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bill Cosby says he’s planning 2023 comedy tour

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39J1RD_0jxYS9z100

(NEXSTAR) — Comedian Bill Cosby says he’s planning a comeback comedy tour in 2023, over a year after his sexual assault conviction was overturned — and weeks after five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against the fallen star.

In a Dec. 28 interview on “ WGH Talk ,” the 85-year-old Cosby told host Scott Spears he’d be returning to the stage, “because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.” Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s representative, confirmed to Variety that Cosby is “looking at spring/summer” for the potential tour.

Expect several DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols across Oklahoma City over holiday weekend

The former “The Cosby Show” star has been out of prison since June 2021, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction in the drugging and sexual assault of Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

The guilty verdict was overturned due to a technicality wherein Cosby had been promised by a then-district attorney he could testify honestly without self-incrimination. According to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, a later district attorney did not uphold this agreement and Cosby’s testimony was used against him.

Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment

While Cosby has kept a low profile in the year since, the emergence of the new lawsuit earlier this month refocused attention on the actor. As reported by Associated Press , the lawsuit alleges Cosby abused the five plaintiffs between the 1960s and 1990s.

Over the summer, a Los Angeles County jury ruled that Cosby sexually abused Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975. While Cosby denies the allegation and Wyatt said at that time that they would appeal the verdict, Cosby was ordered to pay Huth $500,000.

Cosby told Spears on Dec. 28 he feels he’ll be able to “be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be” going into the tour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’

Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping.Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the issue Tuesday after the panel reported it could not agree on special allegations that Weinstein planned his assault on a model-actor in 2013, and whether she was “particularly vulnerable.”If the jury had found that either circumstance applied, Weinstein would have faced an enhanced maximum term of 24 years when he is sentenced next...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Convicting Harvey Weinstein Was No Slam Dunk

Harvey Weinstein will — in all likelihood — die in prison. He was convicted on Dec. 19 of rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, meaning that he will not go free even if his New York conviction is overturned. But for a lot of observers, Weinstein’s second trial sent an ambiguous or even discouraging message. Weinstein was — and remains — the face of the #MeToo movement. Yet his conviction was no slam dunk for L.A. prosecutors. Instead, the jurors took more than 40 hours to reach a decision, and unanimously believed only one of the four accusers. “I think the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sues his ex-girlfriend Rina Oh over defamation case

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims a defamation suit filed against her by the dead pedophile’s ex-girlfriend is “a sham,” new court papers show. Rina Oh, 43, filed a $10 million-plus federal lawsuit against Giuffre in January for publicly naming Oh as one of Epstein’s recruiters. Oh claims she has since realized she was also a victim of Epstein “and his gang.” Oh also alleged Giuffre, 38, sexually abused her “at Epstein’s direction.” Giuffre has now fired back with her own lawsuit — claiming Oh’s case is an attempt to silence and punish Giuffre for Twitter posts protected under her constitutional right to free...
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy